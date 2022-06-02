DSM Demolition has been carrying out a number of blowdowns at the site as its prepares to be redeveloped.

The latest effort took place on the morning of June 1 at around 10am. A 350m exclusion zone was put in place, and some road were closed while the operation took place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A team of more than 40 people from DSM were on hand to ensure the demolition went off without a hitch. North Yorkshire Police were also involved in the operation, which the firm also met with councillors to explain how the demolition would work. Service providers and local residents were also notified of the event.

A clip of the video showing the DA Bay at Eggborough Power Station being demolished. (Video courtesy of Sky Revolutions www.skyrevolutions.co.uk)

The 5,000-ton DA Bay was demolished using state-of-the-art technology including heat seeking drones and cutting charges.

A statement from DSM said: "On June 1, DSM successfully demolished the former 5,000 ton DA Bay structure at the former Eggborough Power station plant.

"This phase of the demolition was the fourth successful explosive demolition in the ongoing redevelopment of the site which is earmarked for mixed use regeneration in a Joint Venture by St Francis Group and Commercial Development Projects.

"State of the art shaped cutting charges were utilised to initiate the required collapse of the steel structure and the separation of the DA Bay from the Boiler House was captured by remote sacrificial imaging cameras inside the structure.