A social club that has served the community for more than 80 years has been declared a community asset.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Council has added Elmete Social Club, in Sherburn-in-Elmet, between Leeds and Selby, to its list of assets of community value. The club was nominated by Sherburn-in-Elmet Town Council.

It noted that the club was first registered in 1940 and currently has almost 500 members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council added in its application: “The club provides both informal social opportunities and structured, community-focused activities, all of which contribute to the social well-being of local residents.”

Elmete Social Club.

Its uses include regular meetings of resident and community groups, including the Sherburn Gala Association, which has run the town’s annual celebration for almost 50 years.

It also hosts an indoor market, live music, bingo nights, and private functions.

The town council said that while there was no fixed plan for future use of the club at this stage, the authority hoped to ensure that the asset remained available for community benefit and it would like to see new uses for the venue in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “The Elmete Social Club is a uniquely located and versatile space in the heart of Sherburn-in-Elmet, and its continued use – whether in its current form or in a reconfigured setup – has strong potential to further the social well-being of residents.

“Should the opportunity arise, the council would support the asset evolving into a multi-use facility, with community access and benefit at its core, while also looking at ways to maximise the potential of the external space for public parking — a continued challenge in Sherburn.

“The existing infrastructure, including the stage and function spaces, lends itself well to arts and culture programming such as theatre, cinema, music and public events. “

Recommending the venue be added to the community asset register, a report compiled by council officers concluded: “Elmete Social Club is a long-established, registered society with a strong membership base, is not for sale, and continues to operate actively with no signs of closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sherburn-in-Elmet Town Council has proposed realistic plans for future community use, showing commitment to maintaining the venue for public benefit.”