More than £3,000 has been raised for the children of a heavily pregnant woman who died after falling from a tower block, as her baby fights for life in hospital.

The woman, who has been named locally as Emma Atkinson, died at Shakespeare Towers, in the Burmantofts area of Leeds, on Tuesday morning.

WestYorkshire Police said the woman, in her 30s, was in the late stages of pregnancy and her baby was delivered at hospital, where she was receiving critical care.

The force said there were no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s office has been informed.

Their statement read: “At 10.24am, police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to an incident where a woman had fallen from height at Shakespeare Towers, in Shakespeare Approach, Burmantofts.

“The woman died at the scene as a result of her injuries.”

An online fundraising page set up following the tragedy has raised more than £3,000 in less than 24 hours.

The organiser of the page wrote: “Yesterday morning we received the worst news that our beautiful friend Emma had sadly passed away.

“Emma had the biggest heart and would of done anything to help anyone.