A study led by Charles Gillott, a Grantham Scholar in the University’s Department of Civil and Structural Engineering, has revealed how the strategy to build upwards could provide an extra 175,000 homes in one city alone - a plan that could be rolled out across the country to help bring down house prices, reduce carbon emissions and meet government housing targets.

With house prices rising to a record high during the pandemic and the demand for housing growing rapidly, the government has increased housing targets for England’s 20 biggest cities by 35 per cent. This is to try and reduce the UK’s current shortage of almost five million homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Sheffield, the 35 per cent uplift has increased housing targets to 55,000 homes, with the local council planning to create 20,000 of these within the city centre. They hope that this will meet housing demand whilst boosting high street trade and supporting city centre businesses. A similar strategy is being considered by city councils across the UK.

A study from the University of Sheffield found that vertically extending suitable premises by just one or two storeys could provide 175,000 new homes in Sheffield alone.

The study from the University of Sheffield analysed building data from a geographic information system. It was found that vertically extending suitable premises by just one or two storeys could provide 175,000 new homes in Sheffield alone.

Extending buildings vertically would help to cut carbon emissions as more buildings would be redeveloped, rather than demolished and replaced with new ones. Vertical extensions could also reduce the number of new homes needed to be built on precious greenspace in cities and the countryside. This will ensure people are able to live close to key services and amenities - reducing reliance on cars.

Mr Gillott said: “Adding new homes above existing buildings offers an opportunity to rejuvenate city centres whilst meeting net zero targets and the growing demand for housing. This will help to create low-carbon, mixed-use cities where people live close to the services and amenities they rely on.