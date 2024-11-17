'Extensive searches' being carried out for missing 15-year-old girls

Police have issued an urgent appeal for information relating to the whereabouts of two 15-year-old girls who have gone missing.

North Yorkshire Police said it is carrying out ‘extensive’ searches to try and track down the two girls, who were last seen at around 8pm on Saturday (Nov 16).

Both are missing from an address in the Womersley area of North Yorkshire, and were last seen heading towards the Pontefract / Wakefield area of West Yorkshire.

The pair also have links to Askern, Doncaster and Northampton.

Tillie-Mae, 15 is described as white, approximately 152cm tall of medium build with straight, shoulder length blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with fur hood, grey California top, grey joggers, white trainers. Tillie has a fake tattoo behind left ear.

Chloe who is also 15 is described as white, approximately 152cm tall and small build.

Tillie-Mae Goldup and Chloe Newall | North Yorkshire Police

She has brown curly hair with red highlights and was last seen wearing a black jacket, white floral top, blue jeans, white trainers.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Extensive searches are currently taking place to try and find the girls but we are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.