Emergency services including Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called to the incident in Calderdale in the midst of storms over the weekend.

The Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team (CVSRT) were called to assist with the operation in Todmorden on Sunday February 20.

At 4.18pm while still being deployed on active flood cover, the rescue team received a request from Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) to assist with the evacuation of six casualties reported unconscious on a barge.

As part of a multi-agency response CVSRT supported YAS to provide assistance in providing medical care and treatment.

All casualties subsequently regained consciousness and were transferred to awaiting ambulances for further assessment and onward travel to the hospital.

West Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA), West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) were also called to the incident.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: "We were called to a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning to a family on a barge in Todmorden.

"We sent the hazardous air response team (HART), a number of ambulances and a helicopter."