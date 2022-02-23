As the county stil recovers from Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin, Storm Gladys is set to hit the north of England today and tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and wind in Scotland, while a yellow weather warning for wind has been issued covering parts of the North.

The west of North Yorkshire is covered by the weather warning, although the rest of the county is still expecting to experience more high winds, snow and rain.

Flooding in York

Heavy rain is set to hit the area later this evening.

The Met Office forecast says: "A bright but windy start for most, with gales in places. Some patchy light rain at times, mainly over the Pennines, but brighter spells to the east. Heavier rain, and later hill snow, moving southeast through the evening. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

"Tonight, a band of rain and hill snow clearing away south, followed by colder conditions with clear spells and winds easing. Patchy frost with some wintry showers developing later. Minimum temperature 0 °C."

A yellow weather warning means:

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

There are also still 19 flood warnings in place across Yorkshire, and 14 flood alerts.

The Environment Agency (EA) is urging communities in parts of the West Midlands and Yorkshire, especially those along the Rivers Severn and Ouse, to be prepared for significant flooding following high rainfall from Storm Franklin.

Around 400 properties have flooded across different parts of the country as a result of the heavy rain.

Flood warnings

River Aire at Allerton Ings, Barnsdale Road and Properties

River Aire at Birkin

River Aire at Chapel Haddlesey

River Aire at East Haddlesey

River Aire at Hillam, Monk Fryston and Gateforth

River Aire at Hirst Marsh and West Marsh

River Aire at Mickletown

River Aire at West Haddlesey

River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill

River Don at Fishlake

River Ouse at Acaster Malbis

River Ouse at Acaster Selby

River Ouse at Bishopthorpe

River Ouse at Naburn Lock

River Ouse at York - Fulford and Fordlands Road

River Ouse at York - riverside properties

River Ouse at York - Skeldergate and Tower Street

River Ouse at York - St George's Field and Queen's Staith

River Ure at Aldwark Bridge to Cuddy Shaw

Flood alerts

Burstwick and Keyingham Drains

Lower River Aire catchment

Lower River Derwent

Lower River Don catchment

Lower River Nidd catchment

Lower River Ure

Middle River Aire catchment

River Foulness and Market Weighton catchment

Tidal River Aire catchment

Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby

Tidal River Ouse from Selby to Faxfleet

Tidal River Wharfe

Tidal Trent for riverside areas from Gainsborough to the Humber confluence