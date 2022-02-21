Farmer Richard Stockdale, 60, captured the video on Sunday morning (February 20) as Burnsall in the Yorkshire Dales suffered torrential rainfall and strong winds.Richard, who took the video while he was working, said the village's pretty green had been totally submerged under water as the nearby River Wharfe burst its banks.
He said: "The u-bend of the river has burst at the bottom of the village, leaving the green under water.
"Everywhere else is fine, but the roads around the village are impassable for smaller vehicles.
"I think it's a lot worse than the last storms last week, the wind is a lot worse and the river has flooded."
Read More
The tiny hamlet, nestled in the Yorkshire Dales, has a population of around 110, is a popular spot for walkers.
It has been battered by bad weather in recent days and saw snow on Saturday, leaving its fields soggy before today's downpour.
The swollen River Wharfe burst its banks this morning as other parts of the region felt the force of Storm Franklin.
The Environment Agency issued flood warnings across the county over fears the Rivers Aire, Nidd, Calder, Crimple and Wharfe would burst their banks.
The Wharfe burst its banks further downstream at Pool while the River Ouse has burst in banks in York, causing flooding in the city centre.