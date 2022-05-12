Scott Wilson, aged 29, from East End Park, received serious head injuries when he fell from the electric scooter after colliding with a lamppost in York Road, near to the junction with Harehills Lane, on April 23.

He underwent emergency surgery and was placed in an induced coma but died in Leeds General Infirmary on April 29.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time and his family are now urging other electric scooter riders to take all necessary safety precautions, including wearing a helmet, to avoid their family suffering the same anguish and loss.

Scott Wilson with his nephew

In a statement, Scott’s family said: “Scott’s death in such sudden and unnecessary circumstances has left us absolutely devastated.

“He had only just celebrated his birthday on April 20. He passed away on April 29 and was surrounded by his parents and siblings and those that he loved.

“Scott was an energetic, genuine and inventive young man who deserved to live a long and happy life.

“He had an arduous battle with childhood acute lymphoblastic leukaemia after being diagnosed at the age of 14 but had been in remission since the age of 18. He also underwent two hip replacement surgeries and a shoulder replacement as a result of the medicines used to treat his cancer.

“He was a loved son, uncle, brother, cousin and nephew to a large and diverse family who truly loved him unconditionally. Scott's passing has been extremely difficult for all of our family to process due to how sudden it was.

“The funeral arrangements are still being made and we will ensure we inform every one of the date and location when confirmed. We would also like to pass on our deepest appreciation to the medical professionals who took care of Scott at the scene of the accident and in hospital.

“Scott died as a result of serious head injuries and he may have been more likely to survive had he been wearing a helmet.

“We would urge anyone who uses an electric scooter to take all necessary safety precautions, including wearing a helmet, to help avoid their family experiencing the same anguish and loss that we are now feeling as a result of Scott’s death.”

Detective Sergeant Paul Lightowler, of West Yorkshire Police's Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “An e-scooter is a mechanically propelled vehicle as it has electric power. When used on a road, the correct driving licence is required, third party Insurance is required and it will also need to be registered and licenced.

“Legislation relating to e-scooters which have been hired under a trial scheme differs, but there aren’t any of the schemes currently operating in West Yorkshire.