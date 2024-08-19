Streetdance champion Tan’Nia Vergerson found her own voice as a shy young girl when her mother signed her up to her first dance class.

Now, with her Fearless Dance Studios, near Wakefield, she is building a transformative culture of change to empower bright young students, creating a safe space for children and young people to express themselves.

And she is planning a touring show next year.

Mrs Vergerson said her own experience in the industry inspired her to want to make a positive impact. This is about nurturing role models, she said, encouraging children to come out of their shells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tan’Nia Vergerson, owner of Fearless Dance Studios, aims to build a supportive culture of change within dance. Credit: Lucy Chaplin

She added: “Dance class was always so competitive when I was younger and it’s time for a change; creating mutual respect, friendships and bonds are some of our main priorities.

"Giving students the chance to fully feel and express their emotions in a safe space is so important for development.

"This is something we as a company will always encourage and I am proud of the inclusive environment we have created to encourage everyone, no matter their background, experience or appearance, to enjoy dance.”

Mrs Vergerson, a choreographer and teacher who won the UK Streetdance Championships, has performed in musicals, danced alongside celebrities and at The BBC Proms. She started dancing as a young girl when her mum signed her up to dance classes, to help her with self-expression as she was introverted and didn’t speak. She soon found her confidence and her voice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the dances performed by Fearless Dance

Since opening Fearless, in Horbury, in 2017, she has taught hundreds of students in ballet, street, cheer, contemporary and musical theatre. Every one of them is "truly outstanding", she said, adding: "They display a passion, talent, determination and kindness I have never seen within the dance industry in my 20 years’ experience."

India Arundel is a student at Fearless. Her mother Nina said: “Since India started dancing with Tan’Nia, she has really developed her skills as a dancer but more importantly, as a person.

"She has grown in confidence both on and off the stage and always looks forward to performing. This is due to the nurturing environment and culture Tan’Nia has established, with students also sharing the same caring and supportive qualities.”

The studio is now preparing for a stage production, Varient, adapted from film series Divergent, which is the school’s first touring production. Confirmed locations include Wakefield Theatre, Barnsley Civic, Ossett Town Hall, The Riley Theatre and Pontefract Town Hall.