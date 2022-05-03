Tenants and Residents Association member Maureen Scott says residents renting the garages on the Firshill estate, near Sheffield United’s training ground in Shirecliffe, believe the vermin are chewing their way through old wooden garage doors to get inside.

But she said when she asked council officials to deal with the problem at the garage she rents, she was told to pay for it herself.

She rents one of around two dozen garages in that part of Firshill Crescent.

Worried residents are calling for action to deal with fears of a rat infestation around garages on Firshill Crescent in Shirecliffe. Pictured is suspected rat damage to a door

And she is unhappy about the suggestion that she should pay out of her own pocket to solve a problem involving a rented garage. She feels if someone else owns it, in this case the council, they should pay to sort this out.

Maureen said: “I’ve had a garage here for 18 years, and lived on the estate for 40 years.

“I rang and explained the problem, and was told it would cost me £100. I said ‘what?’

"They’re not my rats – these are council properties. I’m paying rent, and don’t even get water or electricity in there. It’s just brick walls and a door.

Worried residents are calling for action to deal with fears of a rat infestation around garages on Firshill Crescent in Shirecliffe. Pictured are Maureen Scott and Barry Scott from the local TARA.

“If it’s my problem, why am I paying rent

"We think the rats have been eating through the doors, which are made of wood. You can see where they’ve chewed it. We worry that if they get to the cars, we’ve had it. There’s one chap who’s put netting across.”

Sheffield Council told The Star if the damage was caused by rats, they would pay to fix it, but would not pay to remove rodents from the garages area.

Rat infested garages at Firshill Crescent in Shirecliffe

Janet Sharpe, director of housing and neighbourhood services, said: “We pay for rat treatment on communal areas around flats but not in and around garages. We would encourage the resident to report the damage and we will send an officer to review it. If it’s caused by rodents, the council will make the necessary repairs.