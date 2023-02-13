There are lots of restaurants, supermarket cafes and pubs in Yorkshire that are offering free meals for children during the February half term holidays this year.

Schools will be closed between February 13 and February 24, 2023 and families will be looking for ways to spend some quality time with their children while they are off school. Most activities can be expensive, so it’s helpful to find cheaper alternatives.

As part of a February half term deal, various restaurants, pubs and supermarkets are offering free meals for children and £1 meal deals. From large chains with local branches based in Yorkshire to independent businesses and local hotels, there are plenty of options with a wide menu selection.

We have compiled a list of the Yorkshire restaurants, cafes, pubs and supermarkets offering free meals for children during February half term.

The Turner’s Mill. (Pic credit: Google)

Best meal deals in Yorkshire during school holidays where children eat for free

The Coniston Hotel

The View Restaurant in Skipton is offering a Free Two Course Meal for Kids deal between February 11 and February 18, 2023.

Address: Coniston Cold, Skipton BD23 4EA.

Beefeater, York. (Pic credit: Google)

Vivo Ristaurante Italiano

Children aged 10 and under will receive a free children’s portion of pizza and pasta per paying adult every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It is only applicable for one paying adult and one free children’s main only.

Address: 11 Bennetthorpe, Doncaster DN2 6AA.

The Dovers Arms

Brewers Fayre, Keighley. (Pic credit: Google)

From Wednesday, February 15 to Saturday, February 18, 2023, children 12 years and under will get to eat for free from the lunch and dinner menus.

Address: York Rd, Selby YO8 5SF.

The Turner’s Mill, Ember Inns

Children will get to eat for £1 at The Turner’s Mill any time of the day from Monday, February 13 to Friday, February 24, 2023.

Address: Greenstones Rd, Redcar TS10 2RA.

Morrisons Cafe

The offer only applies to one paying adult purchasing a meal with a value of £4.49 or over and only one free meal from the kid’s menu which includes a piece of fruit and Tropicana Kids Orange or Apple drink or bottle of water.

The children must be under 16 years old.

Holiday Inn

Children under 18 can stay at a Holiday Inn for free when sharing a family room, and children under 13 stay and eat free from the special kids menu when accompanied by at least one full paying adult.

Table Table

Table Table pubs are offering a deal where you can order a breakfast meal at £9.99 and two children under 16 can eat for free with every adult breakfast purchased.

Brewers Fayre

With every breakfast meal at £9.99, two children under 16 will get to eat for free with every adult breakfast purchased.

Beefeater

At all local branches, children under 16 get to eat for free with every adult breakfast purchased, valued at £9.99.

Dobbies

One free kids meal or breakfast, from the children’s breakfast or lunch menu), per adult traditional breakfast or main course lunch purchased is available at Dobbies. The offer is valid in Dobbies restaurants with the exception of Andover, Lelant, Marple, Reading, York and Anchorwood.

Bella Italia

Children get to eat for £1 with the purchase of every adult main from 4pm to 6pm on Monday to Thursday. The offer applies to branches in England, Scotland and Wales and the table must be seated before 6pm for the offer to be valid.

Premier Inn

One child up to 15 years old eats for free from the kids menu whenever two main courses are purchased from Nuevo or Mr Toad’s Kitchen and pub menus.

Bills

The Kids Eat Free offer at Bills is available from Monday to Friday during February half term if one adult orders any main dish (breakfast, lunch and dinner). It is valid from Monday, February 13 to Friday, February 24, 2023, except during weekend February 18 to 19.

Travelodge

Up to two children aged 15 or under eat for free for every full paying adult at any Travelodge with an open onsite Bar Cafe and breakfasts start from only £8.99.

Carluccio’s

An offer is available at all Caluccio’s restaurants where children get to eat for just £1 when you purchase an adult main meal. It is valid until Sunday, February 26, 2023.

M&S Cafe