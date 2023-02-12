For most schools in Yorkshire, the February half term holiday starts on Monday, February 13, 2023, so families will be looking for ways to spend the day with their children. Luckily, there are lots of activities taking place in various locations across Yorkshire including Thornton Hall Farm, Brodsworth Hall, Yorkshire Sculpture Park and William’s Den.
Family friendly events taking place in Yorkshire during February half term 2023
February Half-Term Family Activities at Bradford Cathedral
Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Location: Bradford Cathedral, 1 Stott Hill, Bradford, BD1 4EH.
Time: 10am to 3pm
Price: Free entry
What’s on: There will be a variety of activities including colouring, quizzes and family-friendly guided tours at 11am and 2pm as well as craft activities involving nature, flowers and woodland creatures.
February Farm Fun at Thornton Hall Farm
Date: Saturday, February 11 to Sunday, February 19, 2023
Location: Thornton Hall Farm, Thornton-in-Craven, Skipton, BD23 3TS.
Time: 10am to 5pm
Price: An adult ticket costs £9.95, a child £12.95, under two years old £7.95, under one year old and carer tickets are free. Booking fee applies.
What’s on: Tickets include entry into Thornton Hall Farm, farm tours with resident farmers, bottle feeding and animal petting, pony grooming, soft play (at a selected slot time), baby and toddler area, outdoor play, the caterpillar ride and farm safari (weather permitting).
Make History this Half-Term at Brodsworth Hall
Date: Saturday, February 11 to Sunday, February 19, 2023
Location: Brodsworth Hall, Brodsworth, Doncaster, DN5 7XJ
Time: 10am to 4pm
Price: English Heritage members can enter for free, an adult ticket is £9.90, child (5-17 years) £5.90, concession £8.90, family (two adults) £25.70 and family (one adult) £15.80.
What’s on: You can join historical characters at this event and Time Will Tell Theatre will be coming to Brodsworth to offer interactive storytelling. You can dress up, get involved in the drama and create your own stories. Stories from Wonderland will take place at 11am and 2pm, Create Your Own Adventure takes place at 12pm and 3pm and Design a Mythical Creature will take place at 1pm.
Half Term Craft Activities at Dronfield Hall Barn
Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023
Location: Dronfield Hall Barn, High Street, Dronfield, S18 1PX
Time: 10am to 3pm
Price: £2.50 per child
What’s on: Families with children can enjoy a day of arts and crafts.
Multi-sport Holiday Club at The Sheffield College
Date: Monday, February 13 to Friday, February 17, 2023
Location: The Sheffield College, Hillsborough Campus, Livesey Street, Sheffield, S6 2ET.
Time: 8.30am to 4.30pm
Price: £20 per day and £70 per week (five days)
What’s on: These sports events are open to all children aged eight to 14 years old. Children will need to bring a water bottle, lunch, snacks to ensure their energy levels are topped up, sportswear and any medication including inhalers.
William's Half Term at William's Den
Date: Monday, February 13 to Monday, February 20, 2023
Location: William's Den, Castle Farm, Wold Hill, HU15 2LS.
Time: From 10am
Price: An adult ticket (18 and over) is from £5 to £9.95, a child ticket is £9.95 to £12.95, a child ticket (1-3 years old) is £7.95 to £10.95, over 65s are from £5 to £8.95 and tickets for babies are free.
Exploring Yorkshire Sculpture Park
Date: Friday, February 17, 2023
Location: Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Wakefield, WF4 4LG.
Time: 10.30am
Price: A standard entry ticket costs £9, open concession is £6 and aged under 25s with ID is free.
What’s on: You can wander around the park and enjoy lunch in the Weston terrace restaurant.