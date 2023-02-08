From comedy entertainment to an indoor funfair - there are lots of events taking place in Yorkshire for all ages.

Cities and towns in Yorkshire will be hosting a variety of events suitable for people with a range of interests. Whether you want to sit with your friends with a pint of beer at a pub watching the Super Bowl LVII or place a bet on a horse race at the Wetherby Racecourse, there is no shortage of things to do.

Music is a big draw to the region, particularly classical music and Yorkshire is home to some major composers including Frederick Delius, born in Bradford, Phillip Wilby, born in Pontefract, Eric Fenby, born in Scarborough, and Haydn Wood, born in Slaithwaite. Opera North is based at the Grand Theatre in Leeds and the city is also home to the Leeds International Piano Competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have compiled a list of events taking place in various cities and towns in Yorkshire this week from Wednesday, February 8 to Friday, February 17, 2023.

Most Popular

A roller disco party will be taking place at Leeds Corn Exchange this weekend. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Upcoming events this week in Yorkshire

Leeds Comedy Cabaret Show

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date: Saturday, February 11

Location: Leeds PRYZM Nightclub, 16-18 Woodhouse Ln., Leeds LS2 8LX.

The Ilkley Beer Festival returns to Kings Hall and Winter Gardens this week. (Pic credit: Gerard Binks)

Time: Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price: Advance Discount Ticket costs £19.51, Concession ticket is £16.30, Student Ticket costs £6 and the VIP Booth ticket, with up to four people and one bottle of Prosecco on arrival, costs £134

What’s on: Touring stand-up comedian, Matt Price, will be headlining the show on this day. He is the tour support for Russell Kane and Stephen K Amos and is known for his extraordinary and outrageous stories from his personal wild journey.

Ilkley Beer Festival 2023

Date: Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: Kings Hall & Winter Gardens, Station Road, Ilkley, LS29 8HB.

Time: Friday: 5.30pm to 11pm, Saturday: 11am to 4pm and 5.30pm to 11pm

Price: Friday and Saturday (evening): £17.50 and Saturday (afternoon): £15 - sold out

What’s on: This is a festival that celebrates the best brewery in Yorkshire, bringing in local brands to showcase their products. This year is the event’s 15th anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheese and Wine Event at The Starting Point

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Location: The Toby Carvery, 201a Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, Leeds, LS7 3PT

Time: 5pm to 7pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price: Free entry

What’s on: A cheese and wine tasting event.

Valentine's Roller Disco Party, Corn Exchange

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: Leeds Corn Exchange, Call Lane, Leeds, LS1 7BR

Time: Dance workshop and disco event: 7pm to 11.30pm and disco only event: 8.30pm to 11.30pm

Price: Dance workshop: £30 for single, £50 for two participants and £3.50 for skate hire per person (if required). Disco only: £20 for single, £30 for two participants and £3.50 for skate hire per person. There will also be very limited on-the-door tickets for £25 each and skate hire.

What’s on: At a roller disco, visitors will be skating on the ground wooden floor and will be invited to dress up for the event, taking place for the first time at the Corn Exchange. For those who wish to dance the night away, there will be a one-hour groove ‘n’ roll workshop before the event to introduce you to some dance moves so that you can join in during the main event. It will be led by coach, Mel, who will show you moves inspired by some of her favourite roller dances and dancers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opera North The Cunning Little Vixen

Date: From Saturday, February 4 to Saturday, April 1, 2023

Location: Leeds Grand Theatre, 46 New Briggate, Leeds, LS1 6NU.

Time: 7pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price: Vary between £10 and £78 depending on seats

What’s on: The description on the website reads: “Be transported to the forest and follow the enchanting tale of Vixen Sharp Ears. Captured by a Forester as a young cub, Sharp Ears dreams of freedom and escapes to take on the world. As her mischief unfolds, all the creatures of the forest come to life and rebellious hens, delicate dragonflies and playful squirrels help her on her journey.”

Super Bowl LVII - Springwell North Brewing Company

Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: Springwell, Buslingthorpe Lane, Leeds, LS7 2DF.

Time: Opens at 11am

Price: From £16

What’s on: You can visit the taproom for delicious food from Kerbside Kids (included in your ticket), beers from the North Brewing Company and a whole host of other delicious drinks options, including coffee to help keep you awake until the final touchdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Bread Co-op Sourdough Baking Class

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Location: Unit 11, Penraevon Trading Estate, Leeds, LS7 2AW.

Time: From 10am to 3.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price: Between £60 and £170

What’s on: This class is suitable for all levels of expertise, for those who have never made bread before in their lives as well as experienced bakers. You will be making a classic white sourdough and seeded sourdough, as well as sourdough pizza for lunch, and will get to take home all the bread you bake during the day, as well as your very own starter.

Wetherby Racecourse – Valentine’s Rally

Date: Friday, February 10 to Sunday, February 12, 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: Wetherby Racecourse, York Road, Wetherby, LS22 5EJ.

Time: Starts at 1pm

Price: £12

York Guildhall Orchestra

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Location: York Barbican, Paragon St, York, YO10 4AH

Time: 7.30pm

Price: Vary between £18.50 and £24

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s on: An all-Beethoven concert with Leeds Festival Chorus.

Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma-Hop 2023

Date: Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12, 2023

Location: University of York, Heslington,York, YO10 5DD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time: Saturday: 10am to 11pm, Sunday: 10.30am to 7pm

What’s on: This is considered the biggest swing dance event and is returning to the University of York for a weekend of unique lessons and socials.

JORVIK Viking Festival 2023

Date: From Saturday, February 11 to Sunday, February 19, 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: JORVIK Viking Centre, 19 Coppergate, York, YO1 9WT.

Time: Times vary depending on the events, but will take place between 10am and 11pm

Price: Prices vary depending on the event.

What’s on: There will be a variety of events taking place across eight days celebrating York’s Norse history including ‘Staging the Vikings’, ‘Viking Encampment’, ‘Nalebinding’ and ‘Jolablot Feast’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Indoor Funfair

Date: From Saturday, February 11 to Sunday, February 19, 2023

Location: Yorkshire Event Centre, Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate, HG2 8NZ.

Time: Quieter times: 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm every day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price: Online prices: £12.99 for riding wristband, babies in arms enter for free, £5 for spectator (excluding rides) and all under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. On-the-door prices: £14.99 riders wristband, babies in arms enter for free and £5 for spectator.

What’s on: Jaw-dropping rides and amazing inflatables for all ages, this event offers all the fun of the fair but in an indoor setting. There is also a cafe and baby changing facilities for families on-site.

Murder Mystery Dinner or Weekend, Sheffield

Date: Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12, 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: Mercure Sheffield Parkway Hotel, Britannia Way, Catcliffe, Sheffield, S60 5BD.

Time: 7pm to 11am

Price: £60

What’s on: This event will have a Hollywood theme. Visitors will be ‘located’ at the Hollywood Universal Film awards; will Colt Hustler win the ‘Best Actor’ award or be beaten by Rex Barrington? Suspicions will be raised surrounding a murder. Who committed the crime?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chocolate Afternoon Tea

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Location: The Long Gallery, Wentworth, Rotherham, S62 7TQ.

Time: 12pm to 2.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price: £24.95

What’s on: An afternoon tea with a twist. This indulgent menu celebrates all things cocoa and is made using Sheffield-made Bullion chocolate.

Circus Minis (4-7yrs)

Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: Greentop Community Circus, St Thomas Building, 74 Holywell Rd, Sheffield, S4 8AS.

Time: 11am to 12pm

Price: £6.50 per child

What’s on: Children between the ages of four and seven years old will get to learn basic skills such as hula hoop, scarf juggling, plate spinning, diablo, bucket stilts, flower sticks, beams, silk cocoons and trapeze. There will also be warm up/warm down games and parents or carers will get to participate with their children’s learning throughout the class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival of British Railway Modelling

Date: Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12, 2023

Location: Doncaster Racecourse, Bawtry Road, Doncaster, DN2 6BB.

Time: Starts at 9am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price: Between £7 and £35

What’s on: The event will showcase a selection of the best layouts and is the perfect place to buy model railway products from a range of retailers through to small, local suppliers. You can also talk to societies covering all major scales and gauges.

Make History this Half-Term at Brodsworth Hall

Date: From Saturday, February 11 to Sunday, February 19, 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: Brodsworth Hall and Gardens, Brodsworth, Doncaster, DN5 7XJ.

Time: 10am to 4pm

Price: Adult ticket (including donation) is £9.90, concession ticket (including donation) is £8.90, child ticket (including donation) is £5.90, family ticket with two adults and up to three children (including donation) is £25.70, family ticket with one adult and up to three children (including donation) is £15.80 and under 5s can enter for free