Super Bowl LVII 2023: Best places in Leeds to watch the Super Bowl this year including BOX and Editor’s Draught
The Super Bowl LVII game will be showing on screens all over the world this year including at various pubs and bars in Leeds.
The upcoming American football championship game of the National Football League (NFL), which started in September 2022 and will conclude on February 12, 2023.
Kansas City Chiefs will be playing against the Philadelphia Eagles and the game is scheduled to start at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with kickoff time at 4.30pm MST (11.30pm UK time).
This will be the fourth Super Bowl hosted by the Phoenix metropolitan area, with the last one being Super Bowl XLIX (49).
Here are the best places to watch the Super Bowl LVII in Leeds according to Google.