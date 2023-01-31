The Super Bowl LVII game will be showing on screens all over the world this year including at various pubs and bars in Leeds.

The upcoming American football championship game of the National Football League (NFL), which started in September 2022 and will conclude on February 12, 2023.

Kansas City Chiefs will be playing against the Philadelphia Eagles and the game is scheduled to start at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with kickoff time at 4.30pm MST (11.30pm UK time).

This will be the fourth Super Bowl hosted by the Phoenix metropolitan area, with the last one being Super Bowl XLIX (49).

Here are the best places to watch the Super Bowl LVII in Leeds according to Google.

1 . Dry Dock It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 1,426 reviews. The address: Woodhouse Ln., Leeds LS2 3AX.

2 . BOX It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 665 reviews. The address: 15 Infirmary St, Leeds LS1 2JS.

3 . MOJO It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 625 reviews. The address: 18 Merrion Street, Leeds LS1 6PQ.

4 . The Bower's Tap It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 1,075 reviews. The address: 157-158 Lower Briggate, Leeds LS1 6LY.