Fiat 500 driver, 18, killed in North Yorkshire tractor crash named as inquest into her death opens

An 18-year-old woman who died in a collision in North Yorkshire earlier this month has been named by the coroner.

By Grace Newton
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 5:03 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 5:04 pm

An inquest into the death of Charlotte Claire Harrison will open on April 25 at North Yorkshire Coroner's Court in Northallerton.

Miss Harrison was driving a Fiat 500 which collided with a tractor on the afternoon of April 1 as she drove along the A6055 at Little Holtby, near Leeming Bar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

She died at the scene.

The A6055 near Leeming

The tractor was pulling a trailer and travelling in the opposite direction.

Read More

Read More
18-year-old woman dies after her Fiat 500 crashes with tractor in Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Police appealed for witnesses and said: "The 18-year-old woman driving the Fiat sadly died at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics to save her. Her family are receiving support from the police while the investigation continues.

"The driver of the tractor has been left badly shaken by the incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for the major collision team, quoting incident number 12220055178.

North YorkshireNorthallertonNorth Yorkshire Police