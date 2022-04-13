Fiat 500 driver, 18, killed in North Yorkshire tractor crash named as inquest into her death opens

An inquest into the death of Charlotte Claire Harrison will open on April 25 at North Yorkshire Coroner's Court in Northallerton.
Miss Harrison was driving a Fiat 500 which collided with a tractor on the afternoon of April 1 as she drove along the A6055 at Little Holtby, near Leeming Bar.
She died at the scene.
The tractor was pulling a trailer and travelling in the opposite direction.
North Yorkshire Police appealed for witnesses and said: "The 18-year-old woman driving the Fiat sadly died at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics to save her. Her family are receiving support from the police while the investigation continues.
"The driver of the tractor has been left badly shaken by the incident."
Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for the major collision team, quoting incident number 12220055178.