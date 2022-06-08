Hilarious footage shows how the team took over two hours to recover the escapee sheep, which had become tightly nestled between two farm buildings.

The crew said they arrived at the property, near Bishop Auckland, County Durham, on Monday evening (June 6) after responding to a call at 5.13 pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And after trying to get close enough to grab the unruly livestock, they got a rope around its head and attempted to drag it out backwards.

Fire crews eventually freed the sheep after two hours

But the poor exhausted animal wouldn’t budge more than a few metres, leading them to eventually use an angle grinder to cut it out from behind the wall.

One of the on-call servicemen from County Durham & Darlington Fire & Rescue Service said: “We managed to move her about 3 metres in total.

“I eventually decided to take some of the breeze blocks out of the wall and pull her through rather than persisting with dragging her.

“We measured roughly where she was behind the wall and made a small hole to make sure we were in the right place

“Once we’d established that we enlarged it with an Angle Grinder and sledge hammer, ensuring that we made a pyramid-shaped hole in the wall to ensure it remained structurally intact.

“Eventually after clearing the debris, we pulled it through.”

A spokesperson for the service said that the fire team “wool stop at nothing to save the day”.