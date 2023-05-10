Officers made two arrests in Bingley after a police helicopter was seen flying over the town on Sunday afternoon.

An armed raid had been reported on Fairfax road, near Five Rise Locks in Bingley.

A police helicopter was spotted flying over the town along with a police presence on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed two men were arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

They have both been bailed pending further enquiries according to police.

In a statement, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A 19-year-old man and a 25-year-old-man were arrested on Sunday 7 May on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.