“So when I first went vegetarian I found it very difficult because it was such a big change,” the 47-year-old filmmaker says. “I’d been having meat three times a day. That was just a normal thing. My family brought me up that way and in their eyes there’s nothing wrong with that.”

For the past decade, Harrogate-born Alderson has been practicing veganism, abstaining from the use of animal products and the consumption of animal source foods.

"It was my Mrs that showed me what’s really happening to animals and made me go oh that’s really horrible. I don’t need to eat meat or have dairy to survive so why am I? Once you’ve seen all of that stuff, you can’t go back…

Giles Alderson filming the Food For Thought documentary.

"The planet is dying. We are over-farming and at the same time we’re being ridiculously cruel to animals. If I can do a little thing to stop that by not eating meat and dairy, then I’ll happily do that.”

Alderson has produced and directed films including Bradford FC Fire, A Serial Killers Guide to Life, Wolves of War, and All Town Aren't We about Grimsby Town FC. But his latest release, with Born Free ambassador and actor Dan Richardson, has been a real passion project.

Food For Thought is a feature-length documentary that explores the rapid growth of the vegan movement globally. In it, co-directors Anderson and Richardson discover the driving forces behind the vegan phenomenon, meet pioneers who share their stories of plant-based living, and learn about the effect that the vegan movement is having on humans, animals and the planet alike.

"We thought why aren’t we making something that really means something to us and could make a big difference?” Alderson says.

Giles Alderson and Dan Richardson have produced Food For Thought, a film on veganism.

“It’s wonderful to make comedies or action thrillers but to make something you really care about, that means a lot to you, is way more gratifying and satisfying. We wanted to make something that could have a long-lasting effect.”

It is intended to be a feel-good film, says Richardson. “There’s absolutely a place for everything, all the way from ‘Earthlings' and the horrific reality it exposes in gory detail, through to Simon Amstell’s ’Carnage’ with its fictional comedy/horror approach, as well as everything in between.

"But we were determined from day one that, while we hope to take the audience on a journey on which they’ll find themselves both laughing and crying, Food For Thought would ultimately be a positive and uplifting film and one which would leave people feeling understood, included and hopeful”.

The pair first started work on the project seven years ago. It has been a labour of love around their other commitments, with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic also forcing them to press pause for a couple of years.

But with the vegan diet gaining popularity during the period and more plant-based foods becoming available in supermarkets and restaurants, “it’s turned out to be great timing,” Richardson says, “right at the cusp of veganism going from marginalised to mainstream”.

Richardson, today a patron for eleven animal charities, was a year or two behind Alderson in going vegan. “What did it for me was the sudden realisation of the hypocrisy I was guilty of,” he says.

"I was patron or ambassador for a number of animal charities and speaking on their behalf. I could be at an event, speaking out for animals, standing on a podium asking people to help me save the species and then I’d go and order a burger. I suddenly became really acutely aware of the hypocrisy of that.”

Richardson and Alderson’s documentary includes interviews with animal rights activists, philanthropists, athletes and plant-based food developers. It also follows the progress of an eclectic group of volunteers as they undertake their first 30 days on a plant-based diet, documenting their experience through video diaries.

“What you see in the documentary is people who were staunch meat eaters saying I really don't want to eat meat anymore,” Alderson explains. “That’s huge and that’s just 30 days.”

The duo have released the film for free on YouTube, with the aim of making it widely accessible. Their hope is to get people thinking more about the veganism movement and how they could make changes in their own lives.

“Every individual has a different trigger, so if you ask people why they’re vegan or considering it, it could be the environment, the animals, their own personal health and the trigger could be a movie, a poster, a friend,” Richardson says. “We hope to capture more people to think about it and do it.”

"If we can make a few people eat less meat because of it then I will be overjoyed,” Alderson adds. "It was a really emotional project to be a part of. Everyone we spoke to was absolutely brilliant sharing their stories, and it’s great we were able to get to know them as people a bit better and for their personalities to shine through.

“It was also great to show some of the companies behind the movement, and the people around the world wanting to make a change in a positive light.

"I’m excited to see if we can help to change people’s perspectives of both the animal activists and also the world as a whole”.