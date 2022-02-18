Ford Mustang driver, 26, killed after crashing into a ditch in Yorkshire

A 26-year-old man has died after crashing his Ford Mustang sports car into a ditch in Doncaster.

By Grace Newton
Friday, 18th February 2022, 11:18 am

South Yorkshire Police attended the collision on Balby Carr Bank at 4.30pm on Thursday.

It is believed the driver of a blue Ford Mustang lost control and left the carriageway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His family is being supported by officers.

Balby Carr Bank

Read More

Read More
Yorkshire library manager and 'proud family man' jailed for raping a child and t...

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or have dashcam footage of the car prior to the collision.

If you can help please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 623 of 17 February 2022.

YorkshireDoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceYorkshire Air Ambulance