Ford Mustang driver, 26, killed after crashing into a ditch in Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Police attended the collision on Balby Carr Bank at 4.30pm on Thursday.

It is believed the driver of a blue Ford Mustang lost control and left the carriageway.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His family is being supported by officers.

Balby Carr Bank

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or have dashcam footage of the car prior to the collision.