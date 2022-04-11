This year, National Pet Month runs from April 1 to May 2. It celebrates and raises awareness of responsible pet care through educational campaigns and resources across various platforms on the National Pet Month website.

The aims and objectives of National Pet Month is to:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

- Promote responsible pet ownership.

Pictured is dog Bao Bao - not included in the list. (Pic credit: Daniel Martino)

- Raise awareness of the mutual benefits of living with pets.

- Make the public aware of the role of pet care specialists.

- Raising awareness of the value of working and assistance companion animals.

- Encouraging fundraising efforts for UK pet welfare charities and organisations.

Here are the responses we’ve received from Yorkshire Post readers when asked what their best pet names are.

“My mother had two cats named Pete and Pan (Peter Pan).” - Mary Lu Whitcomb

“We had a feral cat that I was trying to tame. Since we already had four cats, my husband said no more. But I had to call him something, so I started calling him Five and it stuck. Today he is a loveable indoor kitty, still named Five.” - Mari Maczinski

“My friend who was a priest had a horse called Vicar. So when we were taking part in different competitions, he was called via microphone, ‘Priest Kristof on Vicar’. That was always funny.” - Anna Maria Mazurkiewicz

“One of my late police dogs was called ZigZag, a beautiful Malinois, who was already named before I got him.” - Theresa Fury

“I met a dog called Asbo, thought that was amazing.” - Georgie Winters

“My friend named her new pub ‘Fern’. It’s an old southern name in the US.” - Bill Burrow

“Jarvis, the Cocker Spaniel.” - Helen Butler

“A lady I know had a brown Lab called Sean. I always find it a bit funny when dogs have human names.” - Audrey Cantillon

“The best dog name I ever heard was Friday.” - Carolina Andrade

“The best I’ve had was my Irish red and white setter called Rhett Butler.” - Bren Bailey

“My niece once had a cat named Steve. I thought it was very unusual but I’ll never forget it.” - Ellen Elizabeth McDonald

“My dad brought a dog home from a pub one night when he was a bit tiddly, and it was called ‘Nettle’.” - Ken Smith

“Boot - the dog our heinz 57 family dog when we were kids. Enormouse my pet white mouse.” - Sharon Lumley Brown

“An elderly lady I knew called her dog Pancake, no idea why.” - Sylvia Wilding

“My grandma had a dog called Pineapple.” - Shel Harrison

“Two guinea pigs called Micro and Chip and two ginger tom cats called Neelix and Odo.” - Ruth Curtis

“My dogs are all named after curries; we started with Josh and Rogan. Then Tikka, Bhuna and Balti. We’re about to add Keema to the family.” - Olwen Armstrong Hemmings

“Our cat is called Hollyhock, we call her Holly. We got her at Christmas time.” - Joan Sullivan

“I call my dog Three Miles. It sounds better when I tell my friends I walk Three Miles twice a day.” - Lynn Taylor

“Mr Wag our gorgeous Cocker Spaniel, he was fabulous.” - Jean Breadmore

“A 150-pound English Mastiff named Kitty. So much fun to yell, ‘here kitty kitty’.” - Kim Huffman

“I adopted a golden Lab called Dave.” - Cathy Kilfoil

“We had several cats, among them was a cat called Persephone and a ginger one called Socrates.” - Pauline Fearn

“A priest called his dog Potentes. So that when the dog became too infirm and had to be taken to the vets, the priest could say, ‘Deposuit Potentes’.” - Geoff Wright

“We had two cats when we were little called Muggins and Twopence.” - Janette Nunns

“I had a lot of fun at the beach and dog park, yelling out her name. Humans’ heads turned immediately. Not so much our little rescue. Oi.” - Diane Bennett

“A massive Great Dane called Augustus. He looked very regal, sat at the picnic table.” - Emma Barraclough

“When I was young we had two cats called Jemima and Carruthers and two budgies called Clarence and Clarissa.” - Samantha Reuben

“A friend of ours called one of her cats Umbrage! What a great name. We had a black Lab called Pitch.” - Norma Taylor

“Our surname is Rogers and we once had Ginger, a round corgi. Made me laugh every time they called him at the vets.” - Jane Rogers

“We had a Tibetan Terrier named Rascal. And he was.” - Lisa Pearson

“My lovely and dead cat, Nelly, was also called Mow Wow as that’s the noise she made when meowing. Will see you again one day, Nelly.” - George Brown

“Motorbike and Side Car, two cats. Teddy and Bear, two litter siblings.” - Katy Ashlee

“My two ferrets are called Mork and Mindy. We also had Mel and Kim.” - Kristine Boyle

“Mable, Brenda and Aubrey, all dogs.” - Julie Kelly

“My gorgeous furbaby is Frank.” - Beverley Jones

“A German Shepherd named ‘Rasputin’.” - Karen Wixson Shanahan

“I had an evil hamster named Morticia.” - Stephen Coan

“My dachshund is called Roy.” - Mark Howroyd

“A rescue lurcher called Kevin.” - Debbie Brady

“Recently came across a roan blue cockapoo named Deacon.” - Rachel Marley

“Mavis, Gavin, Jeff, Gilbert, Eric, Snoz, Marnie, Melmon, Vinnie, Petal, all hamsters we’ve had (at the same time).” - Karen Ann Cave

“My ginger cat was called Rover. Drove my mum mad when she had to call him in. Neighbours thought we had got another dog.” - Janette Farrar

“Leon Tortsky - our Russian tortoise, named by my son.” Liz White

“I knew someone had a pet goldfish called Alan.” - Ant Strickland

“My greyhound with brown patches over his eyes, called Biggles.” - Dorna Prendergast

“I had two rats in the past called Bill and Ted but my father called them ‘Binladens’ because they were very naughty.” - Anna Maria Mazurkiewicz

“I had a cockatiel called Gary (after Gary Numan). Not that funny, except he turned out to be a girl. I took her to the vet when she was unwell, my husband was not amused when the vet called for Gary McGarry.” - Jayne McGarry

“Our neighbours when we were kids had a rabbit called Starsky and when we asked why they named it that, they said it was because it lived in a Hutch.” - Ian Prestleton

“My magnificent Arab horse was called Shabby.” - Anne Mountier

“One of my dogs is called Humphrey.” - Sarah Jane Walker

“I’m not joking here. A mate of mine years ago had a tom cat called Cooking Fat. Honestly.” - Paul Best

“I have a Cavalier King Charle Spaniel called Lottifer Jones (don’t ask).” - Debra Manley

“A friend called her dog Action.” - Sue Wilkinson

“My Labrador was Toffee and my cat was Blackie.” - Mandy Bliss

“I had a Siamese called Gizmo. He really was a Gremlin.” - Heidi Schmid

“My Cocker Spaniel is Salvadore Dali.” - Jane Bruce

“I had a dog called Teeka.” - Susan Stanley-Bolsover

“Heidi Squirrel Nutkins - still love her to bits.” - Lydia Dunstan

“My Border Collie is called Fidget.” - Karen Ewington

“A cat called ‘Oedipus’ and a dog called ‘Complex’.” - Fergus Justice-Mills

“Emoji, one of my black cats; he is very expressive.” - Caroline Wibberley

“We had two cats, Mac and Tosh. For those of you old enough to remember, Mackintosh was a coat.” - Sharon Stevenson

“My daughter had a grey guinea pig called Earl… Earl Grey.” - Jacqui Mount

“A search police dog I met named Google.” - Jayne Darby

“I had a cat called Elvis and now have a Marvin.” - Natalie Ann Mallinson

“My budgie was called Zoltan.” - Teresa Largan

“A St Bernard named Steve.” - Don Cooper

“We had two chickens a few years ago called Sage and Onion. We also had a Cockerell called Paxo.” - Dawn Trundle

“A cat called Dennis and another Jimmy. My daughter’s cats are Bob and Kevin.” - Liz Smyth

“Gary and Michael the guinea pigs and Margaret, our cat.” - Angela Newton

“My old dog as a kid we called Poncho, after my nana had just knitted me one.” - Julie Waddingham

“My cats are called He-Man and Battlecat.” - Alex Raistrick

“My three black cats Bob, Marley and Wailer.” - Kathryn Shannon

“Portuguese water dog called Baloo (bear from The Jungle Book).” - Kirstie Rebecca

“My dog was called Luke. After the TV programme. Luke North.” - John North

“I had a cat named Filbert. And a German Shepherd named Theodore Nicodemus.” - Kimberly Sommerville

“Lavender, she was an English bulldog.” - Carol Guyatt

“My son’s friend had a three-legged cat named ‘Eileen’... (get it?).” - Vicki Lee

“A chihuahua named Thor.” - Vanessa Winfindale Holbrook.