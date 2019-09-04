Caspar and Ellie in front of Castle Howard

Gallery: See inside Ellie Goulding's stunning wedding reception at Castle Howard

The party continued for Ellie Goulding and her new husband after they married in the chapel at York Minster on Saturday.

The singer and groom Caspar Jopling departed the city in a vintage Volkswagen camper van and headed to Castle Howard, the Ryedale stately home where their wedding reception was held. The couple spent at least £15,000 to book the entire grounds for the party and the visitor attraction was closed to the public. Newly-released photos show Ellie and Caspar posing outside the 18th-century mansion, cutting their cake in front of friends and family, and enjoying their first dance as man and wife. They left Castle Howard in a retro Jeep, and Ellie changed from her bespoke Chloe wedding gown into a Stella McCartney evening dress. She also wore two further party frocks during the night, all in white - one by Ralph and Russo and another by Balmain. Celebrity picture agency Backgrid were granted exclusive access to the ceremony and reception.

The newlyweds hit the dancefloor

1. First dance

The couple were driven from York Minster to Castle Howard in a vintage VW camper van

2. Leaving church

Ellie and Caspar on the steps of Castle Howard

3. Look of love

Ellie wore four white gowns during the day - including this puffball party frock by Balmain

4. All change

