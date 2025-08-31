GCHQ Scarborough recruiting students and graduates for ‘unique’ language programme

GCHQ Scarborough is recruiting students and recent graduates for its language talent programme.

The Government Communications Headquarters’ base on the North Yorkshire Coast is recruiting recent graduates and students for its Russian language talent programme.

The 11-week placement will involve analysing, transcribing, and translating audio and written materials and could lead to a full-time role with GCHQ or MI5.

“Some of these materials may be technical or specialised in nature, giving you a chance to master new skills in a unique field.”

In addition to Scarborough, limited places are also on offer in London, Cheltenham, and Manchester and the deadline for applications is Monday, September 1.

Applications will be accepted from people who expect to obtain a 2:2 degree or above in Russian and who are either in the final year of their degree or graduated in Summer 2022 or later.

In addition to language skills, the use of cultural understanding will be “invaluable as you collaborate with customers and partners, providing context for your team, and you may even have the chance to draft Intelligence reports and conduct research using a variety of tools,” the job notice states.

“Whatever your background, you should be adaptable, motivated and collaborative, always keen to use your language skills and learn new things.”

The now-defunct Scarborough Borough Council launched a £237,000 project in 2022 to make the resort town a national centre of excellence for cyber security.

The authority said it was working with several partners, including GCHQ Scarborough, to help create the cyber security cluster, which would have “a specialist focus on operational technology”.

Successful candidates will have an opportunity to apply for a permanent position following completion of the 11-week placement, which pays £6,505 – £7,255.

GCHQ Scarborough, which is the oldest signals intelligence site in continuous operations in the world, was recently refurbished and has an innovation centre, on-site restaurant, gym and museum.

GCHQ Scarborough works closely with MI5 and SIS to tackle cyber-attacks, terrorism and espionage.