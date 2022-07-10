HBO, the American funding partners of the programme, said on Friday that they were withdrawing financial support from the show.

The two series of the show dramatised the return of Anne Lister to Shibden Hall in Halifax where she set on a mission to take a wife.

Her taking communion in York’s Holy Trinity Church with Ann Walker in 1834 is widely seen as the first documented lesbian wedding, despite it being over 250 years before same-sex marriage became legal.

The announcement led to its stars, including Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, paying tributes to the show on Instagram.

The first series was broadcast in 2019, with a second following early this year.

The acclaim for the show has generated a cornucopia of Lister based tributes since its premiere in 2019, including the naming of a college at the University of York and a statue of the diarist at Halifax’s Piece Hall.

The BBC said on Friday it was “in talks” with creator Sally Wainwright on options to take the series forward.

But In a conversation with fans of the series broadcast on Saturday, Sally Wainwright said: “My plan was to go on, and I’d have loved to have told the story of the rest of her life and her final journey.

“That was my ambition when we set out.

“I think, realistically, it’s unlikely. Shows have been cancelled and come back but it’s unlikely to happen to Gentleman Jack.”

Posting on Instagram, Suranne Jones wrote: “While it is sad news that Gentleman Jack will not be renewed, this show has brought so many together, enabled people to share their stories, brought joy, emotion and creativity, and gave me a real connection to you as its audience.

“I’ve never been involved with a show that has made such a huge impact and touched my heart like this one has.”

Sophie Rundle, who played Lister’s “wife” Ann Walker, wrote: “What a privilege it has been to play Ann Walker and bring her and Anne Lister’s extraordinary love story back to life.

“I am so proud to have been a part in reclaiming their place in history.”

Over 3,500 people have signed on online petition asking the BBC to find a way to “Save Gentleman Jack.” Creators of the petition on change.org wrote: “Gentleman Jack has actually changed lives; the BBC even commissioned and aired a documentary to this effect. It is a part of lesbian history, LGBTQ history, pride history.

“With all that’s happening in the world right now, with our rights being taken away, this is a time we need a show like Gentleman Jack the most. Representation matters so much, it is so important to so many people.”