Morley and Outwood MP Andrea Jenkyns was filmed giving protestors the finger on Thursday as she passed through the security gate on Whitehall to watch Boris Johnson give his resignation speech.

In a statement on Saturday she said: "On Thursday I went to Downing Street to watch the Prime Minister's resigination speech.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A baying mob outside the gates were insulting MPs on their way in as is sadly all too common.

"After receiving huge amounts of abuse from some of the people who were there over the years, and I have also had seven death threats in the past four years. Two of which have been in recent weeks and are currently being investigated by the police, I have reached the end of my tether.

"I responded and stood up for myself. Just why should anyone have to put up with this sort of treatment.

"I should have shown more composure but am only human."

Morley and Outwood MP Andrea Jenkyns was filmed giving protestors the finger on Thursday as she passed through the security gate on Whitehall to watch Boris Johnson give his resignation speech. Photo: Alex Clewlow

--------

Conservative Ms Jenkyns was on Friday promoted to being a minister at the Department of Education.

On Saturday morning Mark Spencer, the former chief whip, told BBC Breakfast she should "explain herself" but said emotions were "running high."

Asked if the gesture was acceptable, he said: "No, I don’t think it is, to be honest. I don’t seek to condone that at all.

“I mean, Andrea will have to… justify that for herself.

"But I do understand emotions were running pretty high and they were pretty raw on that day."