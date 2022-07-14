Firefighters and police were called to a property on Old Park Road, Greenhill, in Sheffield, shortly before 1pm on Wednesday, July 13.

The road’s entrance was blocked off by attending officers as the dangerous fire caused devastating damage to the home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were helped out by colleagues from Dronfield fire station in Derbyshire.

The scene of the blaze in Old Park Road in Sheffield. (Pic: @DronfieldFire on Twitter)

The station posted images of the devastating fire on Twitter.

It said: "Some more cross border working yesterday, assisting SYFR on standby at Lowedges station, which meant that we were first on scene at this house fire in Greenhill.

"We were rapidly backed up by a number of South Yorkshire appliances and officers and a crew from Chesterfield with their aerial ladder platform. Thank you to the residents of Old Park Road for keeping us topped with cold drinks while we all worked hard in hot conditions.

The scene of the blaze in Old Park Road in Sheffield. (Pic: @DronfieldFire on Twitter)

"Thankfully nobody was hurt but the fire spread extremely rapidly and was pretty devastating to the property and we'd like to extend our sympathy and best wishes to the homeowners."

At the time, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “The road is blocked off as we are in attendance at a house fire involving a ground floor garage and first floor. Three crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are in attendance, plus two from our colleagues at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.