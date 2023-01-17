Ryan Swain, from Malton, will be training for four months leading up to the Guinness World Record skateboarding challenge in aid of Mind mental health charity.

The avid skateboarder, who was a regular presenter on Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch, will be attempting to skate 300 miles within 24 hours at Elvington Airfield on May 5, 2023. The aim of the challenge is to raise awareness and funds for the mental health charity Mind.

Ryan has been skateboarding since he was around 14 years old

The farthest distance travelled on a skateboard in 24 hours is 261.8 miles by Andrew Andras from the US at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, Florida from January 7 to 8, 2013. Mr Swain will be working out at the gym with a new personal trainer and enforcing dietary changes in preparation for the challenge.

Ryan Swain will be skateboarding for Mind charity. (Pic credit: Ryan Swain)

“I will be selflessly dedicating my life to this challenge for the next four months with the hope and aim to raise as much money and awareness for the charity Mind UK and also to try and encourage as many people of all generations to speak out about their own mental health and recognise signs and symptoms,” he said.

“There will be lots of discipline around diet, exercise and focussing. There will be a lot of blood, sweat, tears and aches going into this and after. I have just signed up at my local gym Derwent Swim and Fitness Centre. I have taken on a personal trainer for a few sessions to get the maximum gains ahead of my challenge which I will be documenting and putting out progress videos.

“I feel excited but also scared, this is an incredibly exhilarating challenge which requires not just athleticism but skill and focus, all these things I have been working really hard on within myself over the years.

“It is a test of stamina, resilience and perseverance but I am more than confident it can be achieved and I will, pardon the pun, push it to the limit to bring this Guinness World Record to the UK and most importantly back home to Yorkshire for the first time ever.

Ryan Swain skateboarding. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

“I always say that if it doesn't scare you a little bit, then you shouldn't be doing it. I intend on making it a community gathering and event with live music, spectators and more. Even if I fall short of the world record I will have raised awareness and funds for a charity close to my heart so either way it is a win, win.”

The TV presenter has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a condition that affects a person’s behaviour. According to the NHS website, symptoms of ADHD tend to become noticed at an early age and those with ADHD can seem restless, may have trouble concentrating and may act on impulse. People with ADHD may also have issues with mental health such as sleep and anxiety disorders.

“I am a huge advocate of mental health with my focus being around ADHD awareness,” Ryan said.

“For me, [volunteers at] Mind go out of their way to fight your corner. They believe everyone with a mental health problem should be able to access excellent care and services. They also help so many people daily to recover.

“They provide advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem. And like myself they campaign to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding, which is needed more within society more than ever right now.

“I always say that mental health isn’t a destination but a process, it’s about how you drive and not where you are going.”