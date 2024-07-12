'Harmful' plan for rural dog walking site refused after residents' concerns

Councillors have refused plans for a dog walking facility outside Scarborough following objections from dozens of residents.

At a planning meeting on Thursday (Jul 11), councillors voted to reject a proposal for a secure dog walking facility and “mobile field shelter” in Ireton, Scarborough.

The site – around 300m West of Ireton – would have been accessed from Main Street using the existing field entrance and would have utilised 1ha of agricultural land.

Speaking at the meeting, a representative of Ireton Parish Council said the community was “overwhelmingly against the plan” and highlighted that “70 per cent of comments were against it and most of those in favour were from people living in other areas of the county”.

Approximate position of dog walking facility in Ireton

But Josh Thomson, the agent for applicant David Barker, defended the plans which he said were part of the land owner’s “business diversification strategy” and would create new employment opportunities.

Mr Thomson added that “the proposal is unique of its kind in the area” and defended using the proposed fencing materials which he said were “in line with the local area”.

Planning officers said the scheme would lead to “significant harm” and that current site access was “unacceptable”. They said that if the plan was approved, the height of hedges and planting would have to be lowered which would “negatively affect the rural area”.

Coun Heather Phillips attended the meeting as a ward representative and a public speaker instead of a planning committee member.

She told the committee that she had doubts about “how people driving down a road and back will improve the economy” and that “five to seven dogs at a time would be noisy”.

She said: “I would please ask that you go with the recommendation to refuse the plan because so many people in such a small village came to me to ask that this go before a committee for proper consideration.”

Coun Eric Broadbent said: “I’ve been on a planning committee for 30 years and I think this is actually the first time I’ve discussed dogs, but dogs are just as important as human beings, obviously. I welcome the comments from the Parish Council and on balance I have to agree with the residents of this small village.”

Coun Derek Bastiman said: “Dogs are pack animals and if one starts trouble they could all gang together and anyone trying to intervene could sustain serious if not fatal injuries and it would be irresponsible of us as members not to take that into consideration.”