Yorkshire Water has warned a handful of properties in the Harrogate area not to drink their tap water as it may be contaminated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The advice issued by Yorkshire Water is limited to 34 properties in the HG3 2 area - not all HG3 postcodes.

Those affected have been informed directly via a letter delivered to their doors and those who have not received the communications are not impacted and can continue to use their water as normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Testing shows the water supply does not meet Yorkshire Water’s usual standards and as such the Do Not Drink advice should be followed.

A domestic tap drips water. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

If your property is listed, Yorkshire Water has advised:

- Do not drink tap water

- Do not cook or prepare foods with tap water

- Do not use tap water for cleaning teeth

- Do not let your pets drink tap water

- Boiling will not purify the water

- Tap water can be used for washing and bathing, toilet flushing and for washing dishes and clothes

43 properties in the HG3 2R, HG3 2Q, HG3 2J and HG3 2L areas have also been advised to boil their water before use. These issues are separate but in the same geographical area.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Routine sampling of our drinking water on 10 October detected low levels of coliforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a result, boil water advice was put in place for properties in the HG3 2R, HG3 2Q, HG3 2J, and HG3 2L postcodes. This advice remains in place.

“We have been working hard to trace the source of the coliforms and have taken several proactive steps, including flushing the network, testing private supplies to rule out any contribution to the reading, and fitting non-return valves where needed.

“During our investigation into the source of the coliforms, we’ve been conducting additional water sampling, as is normal protocol.

“These tests have identified elevated physiochemical anomalies in one area. In accordance with regulatory requirements and our internal procedures, we have advised customers in that area not to consume the water under any circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is known as issuing Do Not Drink advice. This advice has been issued to 34 properties, and they have been informed directly.

“We are continuing our investigations to determine the source of this secondary issue. This is a rural area and there are a number of properties that have both Yorkshire Water supplies and their own private borehole supplies.

“We are working to ensure that the Water Regulations are being met in these properties and that there are no cross connections between the two that could give rise to the issues experienced.

“We understand this is frustrating for the customers impacted and we’d like to thank them for their patience while we carry out our investigations. We are continuing to support residents in the area with bottled water where required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If customers are unsure if they are impacted by either the do not drink or boil water advice, they can visit https://www.yorkshirewater.com/incidents/boil-water-hg3-2 for more information.”

Full list of properties affected by Do Not Drink advice

Dwelling Houses Forest Moor Darley Harrogate HG3 2QF

Building 20 Raf Menwith Hill Forest Moor Darley Harrogate HG3 2QF

Turpins Fold Menwith Hill Road Darley Harrogate HG3 2RA

Raf Menwith Hill Forest Moor Darley Harrogate HG3 2RF

Turpins Lair Menwith Hill Road Darley Harrogate HG3 2RA

Radio Field Station In The Rating District Of Birstwith Harrogate HG3

Houses (10) Menwith Hill Stn In The Rating District Of Birstwith Harrogate HG3 2RJ

Coronation Farm Cote Hill Road Birstwith Harrogate HG3 2LN

North Pole Menwith Hill Road Darley Harrogate HG3 2LJ

Cote Hill Cote Hill Road Birstwith Harrogate HG3 2LN

Wayside House Farm Back Road Birstwith Harrogate HG3 2LJ

Millstone Cottage Stumps Lane Darley Harrogate HG3 2RR

Stone Beds Stumps Lane Darley Harrogate HG3 2RR

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Springfield Farm Langer Hill Lane High Birstwith Harrogate HG3 2QS

Lolly Bogs Menwith Hill Road Darley Harrogate HG3 2LJ

Sleights Barn Fields Lofthouse Harrogate HG3 2LJ

Springfield Farm Sleights Lane High Birstwith Harrogate HG3 2LH

Sleights Farm High Birstwith Harrogate North Yorkshire HG3 2LJ

The Water Tower Back Road Birstwith Harrogate HG3 2JH

Brackenwood High Birstwith Harrogate North Yorkshire HG3 2JH

Well House Cote Hill Road Birstwith Harrogate HG3 2LN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Barn, Adj Well House Farm Cote Hill Road Birstwith Harrogate HG3 2LN

4 Woodside Back Road High Birstwith HG3 2JH

Sports Field Back Road Birstwith Harrogate HG3 2JG

3 Woodside Back Road High Birstwith HG3 2JH

Homelea 2 Woodside Back Road High Birstwith HG3 2JH

1 Woodside Back Road High Birstwith HG3 2JH

Brackenthwaite Farm Back Road Birstwith Harrogate HG3 2JH

Dickens Dyke Farm Stumps Lane Darley Harrogate HG3 2RR

Staupes Farm, Cote Hill Road Staups Road Felliscliffe Harrogate HG3 2LN

Crow Tree Farm Sleights Lane High Birstwith Harrogate HG3 2LH

Somerset House Back Road Birstwith Harrogate HG3 2JH