The 54 Yorkshire postcode areas eligible for £25 cold weather payment
Here’s all you need to know about cold weather payments, including the postcodes currently entitled to it.
Cold weather payments: what are they?
The cold weather payment is a £25 benefit top-up to help with fuel costs. For an area to be eligible, the average temperature must be zero degrees Celsius or below for seven consecutive days (or be forecast to be below freezing for seven days in a row).
Cold weather payments: who is eligible?
People are eligible for the cold weather payment if they receive any of the below:
- Pension Credit
- Income Support
- Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)
- Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)
- Universal Credit
- Support for Mortgage Interest
You must also live in an area which has experienced seven days of zero or below zero temperatures.
Cold weather payments: when will I receive the payment?
Those eligible for a cold weather payment will get the payment automatically. It should arrive within 14 days of the cold period, in the same bank account you receive benefit payments.
Cold weather payments: Yorkshire postcodes currently eligible
So far, the Yorkshire postcode areas that will receive a cold weather payment are:
- DL6 Winton, North Yorkshire
- DL7 Yafforth, North Yorkshire
- DL9 Colburn, North Yorkshire
- DL10 Skeeby, North Yorkshire
- TS9 Great and Little Broughton, North Yorkshire
- YO7 Sowerby, North Yorkshire
- HG1 Harrogate, North Yorkshire
- HG2 Harrogate, North Yorkshire
- HG3 Clint, North Yorkshire
- HG4 North Stainley, North Yorkshire
- HG5 Knaresborough, North Yorkshire
- LS1 Leeds
- LS2 Leeds
- LS3 Leeds
- LS4 Leeds
- LS5 Leeds
- LS6 Leeds
- LS7 Leeds
- LS8 Leeds
- LS9 Leeds
- LS10 Leeds
- LS11 Leeds
- LS12 Leeds
- LS13 Leeds
- LS14 Leeds
- LS15 Leeds
- LS16 Leeds
- LS17 Harewood, Leeds
- LS18 Leeds
- LS19 Guiseley, Leeds
- LS20 Guiseley, Leeds
- LS22 Wetherby, Leeds
- LS23 Boston Spa, Leeds
- LS24 Grimston, North Yorkshire
- LS25 Micklefield, Leeds
- LS26 Rothwell, Leeds
- LS27 Gildersome, Leeds
- LS28 Leeds
- YO1 York
- YO8 Selby, North Yorkshire
- YO10 Heslington, York
- YO19 Wheldrake, York
- YO23 Copmanthorpe, York
- YO24 York
- YO26 Upper Poppleton, York
- YO30 Rawcliffe, York
- YO31 York
- YO32 Earswick, York
- YO41 Catton, East Riding of Yorkshire
- YO42 Barmby Moor, East Riding of Yorkshire
- YO43 Market Weighton, East Riding of Yorkshire
- YO51 Boroughbridge, North Yorkshire
- YO60 Thornton-le-Clay, North Yorkshire
- YO61 Easingwold, North Yorkshire
