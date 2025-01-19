The 54 Yorkshire postcode areas eligible for £25 cold weather payment

All you need to know about cold weather payments - including the 54 Yorkshire postcodes eligible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

54 Yorkshire postcode areas are now eligible for a cold weather payment.

Here’s all you need to know about cold weather payments, including the postcodes currently entitled to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cold weather payments: what are they?

The cold weather payment is a £25 benefit top-up to help with fuel costs. For an area to be eligible, the average temperature must be zero degrees Celsius or below for seven consecutive days (or be forecast to be below freezing for seven days in a row).

South Yorkshire Police have issued advice to motorists in Sheffield on how to prevent car thefts on frosty mornings as cold weather is on way for city. Photo by MARIJAN MURAT/DPA/AFP via Getty Images. | Arijan Murat / DPA/AFP via Getty Images.

Cold weather payments: who is eligible?

People are eligible for the cold weather payment if they receive any of the below:

Pension Credit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Universal Credit

Support for Mortgage Interest

You must also live in an area which has experienced seven days of zero or below zero temperatures.

Cold weather payments: when will I receive the payment?

Those eligible for a cold weather payment will get the payment automatically. It should arrive within 14 days of the cold period, in the same bank account you receive benefit payments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cold weather payments: Yorkshire postcodes currently eligible

So far, the Yorkshire postcode areas that will receive a cold weather payment are: