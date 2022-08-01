The sun beamed down on York Minster as the region marked Yorkshire Day - and the friends and family of Look North presenter Harry Gration came to say their final goodbyes.

In a two hour service, the congregation heard from his wife Helen how Mr Gration - who died suddenly in June aged 71 - was shared by his family with the region every evening as they sat to watch Look North, but to them he was “simply a husband, dad and daddy - and we loved him totally.”

The guestlist for the service almost read as a who’s who of the county. Cricketing legends Dickie Bird and Geoffrey Boycott were there, as was Leeds United’s Eddie Gray.

Helen Gration (centre) was comforted by her sons Harvey (left) and Harrison (right) at Harry Gration's funeral in York Minster on Monday

From the world of politics, Kim Leadbeater, the MP for Batley and Spen, paid a moving tribute to how Mr Gration had supported her family in the wake of her sister Jo Cox’s murder. The Queen’s representative in North Yorkshire, Lord Lieutenant Jo Ropner, read a psalm.

Former Archbishop of York John Sentamu came out of retirement to deliver the sermon in memory of his “dear friend and fellow traveller.”

And, of course, Mr Gration’s Look North “family” including Amy Garcia, Keely Donovan - who delivered a joint eulogy - and Paul Hudson, as well as former presenter Christa Ackroyd, joined to say goodbye to their “professional and humble” colleague.

But it was a service too for the people of Yorkshire to say their goodbyes to Mr Gration. Among those in the congregation were a couple who served him regularly in his local supermarket.

Leading the service, Rev Canon Richard Carew - the priest at Mr Gration’s parish church in Dringhouses, York - told how the service had been designed to reflect both the private and the public Harry.

And that was evident in the tribute of his twin sons Harvey and Harrison. Just minutes after following their father’s coffin through the Great West Door into the Minster, Harrison gave an operatic performance of Aaron Copland’s At The River before both men delivered a moving tribute to their father.

They told how on family holidays whether they were at “the quietest island in the Florida Keys, or the northernmost hill in Scotland, there was always a couple from Barnsley or Whitby who approached him like they’d known him their whole life.”

And both spoke of the joy given from the birth of their younger brother Hamilton to Mr and Mrs Gration four years ago.

As the service concluded, the Great West Door opened for Mr Gration’s coffin to be borne onto its final journey and applause from hundreds of members of the public congregated outside the Minster saw the cortege off.

Perhaps the most fitting last words were those given by Amy Garcia at the end of her eulogy.