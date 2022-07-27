Harry Gration: Lord John Sentamu to preach at his friend's funeral on Yorkshire Day

York Minster will be the setting for the service for the former Look North presenter on Monday August 1, Yorkshire Day.

Mr Gration, who died suddenly last month aged 71, lived in the city and Rev Canon Richard Carew, the vicar of St Edward the Confessor Church in Dringhouses, will lead the service.

The funeral is expected to have a packed turn-out with members of the public invited both to the service and to line the cortege route outside the Minster and down Lendal.

Lord Sentamu spoke of Mr Gration’s Christian faith and how it influenced his journalism and charity work for a special Look North programme broadcasted days after his death, and said: “For him, to follow God was to be full of joy.”

Mr Gration grew up in York, attended St Peter's School and most recently lived near the Knavesmire with Helen and their three sons. He has three older children from previous marriages.

The BBC confirmed that the service wil begin at 11.30am.

The cortège will travel down Leeman Road, over Lendal Bridge and will come to rest in Duncombe Place by the Minster.