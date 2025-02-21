The funeral of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death at his school in Sheffield is to take place today (Feb 21).

Harvey Willgoose died after he was stabbed at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield on February 3.

Dozens of family and friends of Harvey are expected to gather at Sheffield Cathedral for the service, which will also be broadcast on a big screen outside the building.

The death of the Sheffield United fan shocked the city.

After their son’s death, Harvey’s parents Caroline and Mark Willgoose released a statement which said: “We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful boy, ‘Harvey Goose’.

“Our lives are devastated and will never be the same again. We have lost a beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and, most importantly, a best friend to all.

“Harvey will be forever known for being a caring, loving and funny young man.”

Family members visited the school, where flowers, balloons and cards were left for Harvey.

The trust which runs the school said Harvey was “precious” and “loved”.

A mass was held at St Joseph’s, Handsworth, on the Saturday after his death.

This was followed by a march, when Mr and Mrs Willgoose were joined hundreds of people to walk from Sheffield town hall towards Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane ground ahead of a match against Portsmouth.

Participants held banners which read “Lives not knives”.

In the fifteenth minute of the Championship match, fans of both sides clapped to commemorate Harvey, while his picture was shown on screens throughout the stadium.

A boy, also 15, accused of murdering Harvey has appeared in court and was remanded into youth detention accommodation.