Healing Moves: 'Empowering' martial arts programme praised by Queen Camilla has helped 'rewrite my book after trauma'

It has been described by participants as both “life-saving” and “empowering,” with one woman saying it helped her to “rewrite her book” after experiencing trauma.

For 18 months, the Healing Moves martial arts programme has been running from the WomenCentre, Halifax, helping those who have suffered trauma or abuse to feel more confident and in control at the same time as learning skills of self-defence.

Now, a University of Bradford research study has explored the psychological and physical impact of the scheme, which has also received royal recognition from Queen Camilla for its innovative approach.

Healing Moves is a martial arts programme run by TSX International Chief Instructor Master Keith Raistrick and Instructor Sue Jones.

Instructor Sue Jones, one of the founders, says: “It's great to see how transformative it's been for people and how much they appreciate the boost in self-confidence and that's really what we love, doing it for that…it's not therapy, but it is therapeutic...People don't necessarily see martial arts as hugely empowering and healing – but it is.”

As a trauma survivor herself, Sue can talk from experience. She first took an interest in martial arts at a young age and has been doing taekwondo for nearly a decade now. “I'd done a lot of work in terms of counselling and that has been so helpful,” she says.

“But as I was doing my martial arts and getting further along, I realised how much that was also helping me recover from trauma. I started doing a lot of reading around this...how beneficial martial arts was actually in healing trauma. The progress that I'd made and the recovery I'd made, I really wanted to share that with other people.”

There was few better to help her than Master Keith Raistrick, chief taekwondo instructor at TSX International. Sue has been a regular at his martial arts academy in Elland for a number of years and approached him about setting up Healing Moves to run in the community.

The work on trauma recovery has been recognised by Queen Camilla.

"It's not just confidence building, it's about emotional healing at the same time, helping people to reconnect with themselves and kind of redefine who they are,” says Sue, who works as a programme manager for a housing association. “To remind themselves that they're strong people and how empowered they are. I think that's really what our aims are.”

“When we leave a session, we are always incredibly emotional,” Keith adds. “Really buzzing, but emotional as well because the ladies tell you stories and share things (about) what they've achieved and (the) benefit (of this). You come out thinking this is absolutely what we want to be doing every time...It's the best feeling you could ever have when someone tells you that they've improved their life.”

Such benefits of the scheme have been captured in a study from the University of Bradford, which explored how martial arts can aid recovery by fostering empowerment, community, and emotional resilience. Researchers interviewed six participants about their experience of engaging with Healing Moves.

The individuals spoke of how the scheme had helped to improve confidence, self-esteem and a sense of belonging, providing an opportunity to regain strength, independence and self-worth in a safe-space, whilst bonding with other women who had faced similar challenges.

“The insights gained have demonstrated the value of martial arts in promoting healing, empowerment, and community support for individuals who have experienced trauma,” the study authors say. “The voices of the participants highlight how programmes such as Healing Moves offer more than self-defence. They enable a meaningful pathway to trauma recovery through embodied connection, shared growth, and co-created strength.”

Sue shared the findings in a hand-written letter to Queen Camilla, who is known for her work on violence against women and abuse recovery. In a reply, Her Majesty wrote she was “full of admiration for your determination to help others through your martial arts and self-defence programme” and described the research paper as “great testament” to the work.

“This recognition highlights the kind of research we are proud to champion at the University of Bradford,” says Professor Sherif El-Khamisy, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation. “Research that is deeply rooted in community needs (and) that delivers measurable societal impact.”

Sue says: “I was incredibly honoured that she'd actually taken the time to read (the letter) and respond. I don't think that happens every day. And it's just so encouraging to us…It’s given us a boost to know this is important what we're doing and it has a massive impact. We really need to push forward and do more.”

Around 40 women have already been through the doors of the programme in Halifax, but Sue and Keith now want to go further. Their aim is to set up a community interest company and find more venues across Yorkshire from which to deliver their self-defence classes to those in need. They also have their sights set on creating a platform to promote awareness and research around the impact that martial arts can have for abuse and trauma survivors.

“I started to realise (through martial arts) that my confidence was improving and I think things that would have triggered me before no longer seem to,” Sue says. “I think after you've experienced trauma what happens is you can feel like you've lost control of your body, you can lose a lot of self-confidence and I think it's about setting your boundaries and having confidence setting boundaries... Martial arts does all that – it helps you protect your space, makes you feel confident, and helps you reconnect with your body.”