The family of veteran actor Derek Fowlds have announced his death at the age of 82.

Fowlds was well-known to fans of Heartbeat for his role as Oscar Blaketon in the Yorkshire-set drama series.

He played Blaketon for the programme's entire 18-year run, following the character's progression from police sergeant to postmaster and finally pub landlord.

He was also renowned for his roles in Yes Minister and Affairs of the Heart.

The London-born actor was married twice and has two children.