Councilor Tim Swift said local people and organisations have "once again shown resilience in challenging circumstances".

“This is a major incident that I know will be terrifying for the residents and businesses based in or near the Burlees building. My heart goes out to everyone affected.

“With their amazing kindness and community spirit, local people and organisations have once again shown resilience in challenging circumstances, rallying around to support each other as a partnership.

Firefighters at the scene in Hebden Bridge

“Our teams have been working since the early hours, helping to keep people, roads and buildings safe.

“We know that many people will be feeling upset and worried at this time, so we have a range of council teams in the area and at the Hebden Bridge Town Hall rest centre to provide support, advice and a reassuring presence.”

The fire broke at La Perla Restaurant and offices in Burlees House on Hangingroyd Lane in the early hours of this morning.

A range of council services are working together with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the community to keep people safe and informed.

The devastated building in Hebden Bridge

Council officers have been on site all morning and at Hebden Bridge Town Hall, which ahs been open to provide support and shelter to anyone affected by the incident.

No one has been hurt but, due to heavy smoke, four homes have been evacuated to Hebden Bridge Town Hall.

Old Gate at the junction of Market Street and Bridge Gate at the junction of Keighley Road are still closed.

Community Foundation for Calderdale has started a fundraiser to support the businesses which have been hit.