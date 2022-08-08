Speaking with Yorkshire Post reporter, Sophie Mei Lan, while her children played on the climbing frame at Stockeld Park in Wetherby, Helen shared the locations of some of her favourite places in Yorkshire.Mum-of-three and former Blue Peter presenter Helen said she enjoys exploring the vast Yorkshire countryside, particularly the Yorkshire Dales.She told the YP she loved to visit Swinsty Reservoir, which runs 10 miles north of Otley and west of Harrogate.She said: “We spend a lot of time in the Dales, Bolton Abbey, Swinsty Reservoir, anywhere the kids can get out and around to be honest.”Helen, who also presents Channel 5’s Summer on the Farm, has two dogs - Barney and Spiderman - who she takes out on walks with her two boys Ernie and Louis and baby daughter Elsie.

She said: “It’s a terrible analogy but little children are like little puppies, they need fresh air and running around and then they eat better and sleep better.”

Countryfile presenter and active single mum Helen Skelton has shared her top tips for raising healthy children.