Speaking with Yorkshire Post reporter, Sophie Mei Lan, while her children played on the climbing frame at Stockeld Park in Wetherby, Helen shared the locations of some of her favourite places in Yorkshire.Mum-of-three and former Blue Peter presenter Helen said she enjoys exploring the vast Yorkshire countryside, particularly the Yorkshire Dales.She told the YP she loved to visit Swinsty Reservoir, which runs 10 miles north of Otley and west of Harrogate.She said: “We spend a lot of time in the Dales, Bolton Abbey, Swinsty Reservoir, anywhere the kids can get out and around to be honest.”Helen, who also presents Channel 5’s Summer on the Farm, has two dogs - Barney and Spiderman - who she takes out on walks with her two boys Ernie and Louis and baby daughter Elsie.
She said: “It’s a terrible analogy but little children are like little puppies, they need fresh air and running around and then they eat better and sleep better.”
On an episode of This Week on the Farm show which the star films from Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley, Helen said her dogs enjoy being let off the lead when they’re allowed.Helen’s lively dogs interrupted her interview with ITV’s Lorraine last month (July 2022) while her mum was tending to her young children.She said: "My mum has come to stay for the week, because she doesn't live near, so she's got the kids off to school but she's forgot to put her granny magic onto the dogs, sorry!"Helen lives in Leeds with her children who she shares with husband Richie Myler.The pair announced their separation earlier this year.The star added: “We’ll definitely be making the most of Yorkshire in the summer.”