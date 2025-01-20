A van driver in his 30s has died after a crash involving a lorry in Yorkshire, police have said.

West Yorkshire Police said it was called to Hemsworth Road in South Kirkby, near Wakefield, at around 10pm on Saturday (Jan 18).

The crash involved a Peugeot Bipper van, which had been travelling towards South Kirkby, and a HGV which had been travelling in the opposite direction.

The van driver, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.

A statement said: “Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) would like to speak to any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage that may assist the investigation.”