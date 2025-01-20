Hemsworth Road, South Kirkby: Van driver dies after being involved in crash with lorry in Yorkshire
West Yorkshire Police said it was called to Hemsworth Road in South Kirkby, near Wakefield, at around 10pm on Saturday (Jan 18).
The crash involved a Peugeot Bipper van, which had been travelling towards South Kirkby, and a HGV which had been travelling in the opposite direction.
The van driver, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.
A statement said: “Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) would like to speak to any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage that may assist the investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 13250032178.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.