Hemsworth Road, South Kirkby: Van driver dies after being involved in crash with lorry in Yorkshire

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 20th Jan 2025, 12:43 BST
A van driver in his 30s has died after a crash involving a lorry in Yorkshire, police have said.

West Yorkshire Police said it was called to Hemsworth Road in South Kirkby, near Wakefield, at around 10pm on Saturday (Jan 18).

The crash involved a Peugeot Bipper van, which had been travelling towards South Kirkby, and a HGV which had been travelling in the opposite direction.

The van driver, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.

A statement said: “Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) would like to speak to any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage that may assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 13250032178.

