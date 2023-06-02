All Sections
High Eske nature reserve tragedy: Two men, 21 and 19, who drowned at Yorkshire beauty spot are named as inquest opens

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 09:51 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 09:51 BST

Area coroner for Hull and the East Riding Lorraine Harris opened inquests into the deaths of Muhammed Batchilly, 21, and Elvicia Joseph Neels, 19, at Hull Coroner’s Court on Friday morning.

The men died in a tragic incident at High Eske nature reserve in Tickton, near Beverley, on the evening of May 24, when a group of swimmers got into trouble. Four others were rescued by the fire service.

The cause of death for both victims was drowning, though further tests are being carried out. Both were identified by their fathers.

High Eske Lake nature reserve is managed by the Environment AgencyHigh Eske Lake nature reserve is managed by the Environment Agency
High Eske Lake nature reserve is managed by the Environment Agency

Ms Harris adjourned the inquests for a full hearing at a later date, citing the need for more information from Humberside Police, paramedics who treated the swimmers and from the site owners about the layout of the nature reserve, signage and public access.

The site is managed by the Environment Agency and has a large lake as well as the River Hull running through it.

On the same evening, 16-year-old Tyler Wilson died after getting into difficulties swimming in the River Calder at Castleford.

