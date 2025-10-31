A wind farm featuring 20 wind turbines each 200m-high could be built on moorland on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.

Fred. Olsen Renewables has published details of its proposals for Hope Moor Wind Farm, which, if given approval, would be erected near the Stang Forest, between Arkengarthdale and Teesdale.

The developer said the scheme would generate more than 100MW of clean energy — enough to power 81,000 homes and businesses.

The layout and final number of turbines would be decided following consultation with stakeholders, including Historic England, Natural England, the Environment Agency, and local communities, it added.

The wind farm would be built near the Stang Forest. The photo shows moorland from the Stang Top, looking towards Teesdale.

The Norwegian company, which already operates wind farms in the UK, said Hope Moor would be “sensitively designed to respect nature and the landscape, as well as the traditional land practices of the upland moors, whilst also creating jobs and investing in local communities”.

“The design process will also be guided by a range of technical and environmental studies to help us understand the baseline conditions on site, minimise environmental impact and develop appropriate habitat restoration and biodiversity enhancement initiatives.

“Hope Moor will be located on an area of open moorland to the south of Barnard Castle and north of Richmond, covering approximately 1,130ha.

“The open topography and isolated location mean Hope Moor gifts the North of England an ideal site for carbon negative power generation.”

The company said the scheme, which would be outside the boundary of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, was still at a very early stage of development.

It added: “We expect to develop approximately 20 wind turbines. This is subject to public consultation and technical and environmental studies.

“We are working on the basis that these turbines would be up to tip height of 200m. Again, this is subject to consideration during the design and consultation process.”

Due to the size of the scheme, the Secretary of State would need to issue a development consent order following an assessment of the plans by the Planning Inspectorate, rather than the proposal being decided by North Yorkshire Council.

The developer said it expected to begin a first consultation exercise later this year, with a further consultation taking place in spring 2026 and an application submitted in 2027.

Councillor Yvonne Peacock, member for the Upper Dales on North Yorkshire Council, said: “This is a major scheme and it is important that people living in the area find out as much information as possible about what’s being proposed.”

The public is being invited to find out more about the plans at informal drop-in sessions taking place at Reeth Memorial Hall on November 17 from 3.30pm to 6.30pm, Barningham Village Hall on November 18 from 4pm to 7pm and Bowes and Gilmonby Village Hall on November 19 from 4pm until 7pm.