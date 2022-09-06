Houses for sale near me: Most affordable houses for sale in North Yorkshire postcodes for York, Middlesbrough, Richmond, Scarborough, Whitby and Skipton
With growing concerns that the property market may be under threat and cost of living crisis casting a shadow on first-time buyers, stepping on that property ladder has been difficult this past year. However, things are looking up for those looking to buy in North Yorkshire.
Between August 2021 and July 2022, the average property price in North Yorkshire is £256,000 and the median price is £215,000. This includes established properties.
Most properties sold within this time period were between £150,000 and £200,000.
So we have taken a look at the most affordable houses in North Yorkshire within this price range on Rightmove.
Williams Avenue, Linthorpe, Middlesbrough
Type: Semi-detached
Price: £150,000
Key features: Entrance hallway, living room, dining room, kitchen, two bedrooms, two bathrooms (including an en-suite), an outhouse and a rear garden.
Gildercliffe, Scarborough
Type: Terrace
Price: £150,000
Key features: Entrance hallway, lounge, kitchen/diner, three bedrooms and one bathroom.
Maplewood Drive, Normanby, TS6
Type: Semi-detached
Price: £150,000
Key features: Entrance hall, lounge, kitchen/diner, W/C, conservatory, three bedrooms, an en-suite bathroom and family bathroom, gardens and parking.
Bennions Way, Catterick, Richmond
Type: Semi-detached
Price: £150,000
Key features: Lounge, kitchen/breakfast room, two bedrooms, a family bathroom/WC and a lawned front with gravelled bed.
20 Pembroke Street, Skipton
Type: Terrace
Price: £152,500
Key features: Living room, kitchen, two bedrooms (including a master) and a house bathroom.
Larpool Crescent, Whitby
Type: End of terrace
Price: £160,000
Key features: A large lounge, spacious kitchen, two double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a garden.
3 Horse Chestnut Close, Middlesbrough
Type: End of terrace
Price: £175,000
Key features: Entrance hallway, modern kitchen/diner, three bedrooms, two bathrooms (including en-suite), low-maintenance rear garden, driveway and location close to amenities.
Heartwood Gardens, Normanby, Middlesbrough
Type: Semi-detached
Price: £180,000
Key features: Entrance hall, kitchen, W/C, lounge, three bedrooms (including a master), a family bathroom and a South East facing garden.
Hinton Avenue, York
Type: Terrace
Price: £180,000
Key features: A porch, lounge, kitchen/diner, one bedroom, one bathroom and a private rear garden.