Between August 2021 and July 2022, the average property price in North Yorkshire is £256,000 and the median price is £215,000. This includes established properties.

Most properties sold within this time period were between £150,000 and £200,000.

So we have taken a look at the most affordable houses in North Yorkshire within this price range on Rightmove.

Williams Avenue, Linthorpe, Middlesbrough

Type: Semi-detached

Price: £150,000

Key features: Entrance hallway, living room, dining room, kitchen, two bedrooms, two bathrooms (including an en-suite), an outhouse and a rear garden.

Gildercliffe, Scarborough

Type: Terrace

Price: £150,000

Key features: Entrance hallway, lounge, kitchen/diner, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

Maplewood Drive, Normanby, TS6

Type: Semi-detached

Price: £150,000

Key features: Entrance hall, lounge, kitchen/diner, W/C, conservatory, three bedrooms, an en-suite bathroom and family bathroom, gardens and parking.

Bennions Way, Catterick, Richmond

Type: Semi-detached

Price: £150,000

Key features: Lounge, kitchen/breakfast room, two bedrooms, a family bathroom/WC and a lawned front with gravelled bed.

20 Pembroke Street, Skipton

Type: Terrace

Price: £152,500

Key features: Living room, kitchen, two bedrooms (including a master) and a house bathroom.

Larpool Crescent, Whitby

Type: End of terrace

Price: £160,000

Key features: A large lounge, spacious kitchen, two double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a garden.

3 Horse Chestnut Close, Middlesbrough

Type: End of terrace

Price: £175,000

Key features: Entrance hallway, modern kitchen/diner, three bedrooms, two bathrooms (including en-suite), low-maintenance rear garden, driveway and location close to amenities.

Heartwood Gardens, Normanby, Middlesbrough

Type: Semi-detached

Price: £180,000

Key features: Entrance hall, kitchen, W/C, lounge, three bedrooms (including a master), a family bathroom and a South East facing garden.

Hinton Avenue, York

Type: Terrace

Price: £180,000