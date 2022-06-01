Amid the current airport crisis that is leaving many travellers waiting hours in queues and major airlines cancelling flights, the stress levels have been at an all time high.

Leeds Bradford Airport has recently apologised for the current queuing issues, which has been an industry-wide problem.

A spokesperson for the airport has explained that these issues are due to the speed of withdrawal of travel restrictions and testing as well as lead times to recruit and train additional staff. LBA is currently awaiting full approval of new staff from the Home Office and once this has been confirmed, it is confident that things will return to normal.

A plane takes off. (Pic credit: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

In the meantime, there have also been many flight cancellations at Manchester Airport as TUI cancels nearly 200 flights and Doncaster Sheffield Airport has recently issued some guidance for travellers amid the chaos.

So in the meantime, a website called FlightAware allows you to type in any airport you are flying from in the top search bar. As you type in the airport you are flying from, a code will appear next to its abbreviation. For example, for Leeds Bradford Airport the code is “EGNM”.

Then just type the code into the search box next to the words: “Filter all stats by airport”. The total delays at LBA and total cancellations at LBA will appear below. They will be categorised ‘By Airline’, ‘By Origin Airport’ and ‘By Destination Airport’.

It’s as simple as that.

FlightAware web page.