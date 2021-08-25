Inner City Sesh will replace the cancelled Humber Street Sesh on the Marina

Inner City Sesh, a 15,000-capacity festival, is being put on by the organisers of Humber Street Sesh, in partnership with Hull Council, on September 18.

It is a replacement for the usual event held at the Marina, with a capacity of 32,000, which was cancelled earlier this month because of problems mainly due to delays in finishing new flood defences.

Sesh director Dave Mays said: “We are over the moon to be able to put on Inner City Sesh in the stunning Queen's Gardens site and incredibly grateful to Hull Council for their assistance with the event.

The event usually draws more than 30,000 people to the area around the Marina

“We have regrouped with our extended team and are working flat out to bring the city a fantastic festival and longed-for community celebration”

Inner City Sesh, similar in ethos and programming to Humber Street Sesh, will provide a platform for emerging musicians, artists, and local creatives.

It will run from midday to 11pm, and includes The University of Hull Main Stage, Dead Bod Stage and Emerging Musicians Stage and a DJ stage.

There will also be the Silent Disco Marquee; Team Extreme Skate Park, with displays; market traders; a funfair on Guildhall Road; photo exhibition; graffiti art, art installations and an array of food outlets and bars.

Festival organisers are keen to make the event as environmentally friendly as possible with two solar-powered music stages, recycling stations and compostable glasses at the bars.

Inner City Sesh will be the final event in Queens Gardens before a two-year multimillion pound upgrade.

Council leader Daren Hale, said: “We’re delighted to be able to financially support the team to help this event become a reality, after what has been a difficult year for the arts and culture sector."