The Hunmanby Pantry has applied to the council for a premises licence to sell alcohol.

The application, submitted to North Yorkshire Council, seeks a premises licence for the Hunmanby Pantry, a family-run delicatessen and village grocery shop in the heart of Hunmanby, near Scarborough.

Submitted by Jo-Ann McMillan and Eliza Jean McMillan, the application proposes that the sale of alcohol would be “off the premises only”,

If approved, the Hunmanby Pantry, which is located at 10 Bridlington Street, Hunmanby, would be allowed to serve alcohol off its premises from 7am to 7pm, seven days a week.

The opening hours of the Hunmanby Pantry would also be between 7am – 7pm, Monday to Sunday.

Representations regarding the application are currently open and those wishing to make their views known should contact the council’s licensing service by Friday, September 29.

Representations regarding the application can be sent in writing to North Yorkshire Licensing Services, Scarborough Town Hall, or via email to [email protected].

North Yorkshire Council’s website states that “all representations must include the full name, address, telephone number, and email address of the person making the representation”.