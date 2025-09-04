'I wasn't an obvious ocean rower but I'm currently taking on the Pacific and this is what it's like at sea'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By her own admission, Miriam Payne wasn’t the most obvious candidate for an ocean rower. Hailing from the landlocked Yorkshire town of Market Weighton, she’d never even been at sea until she got her hands on an ocean rowing boat and began training with it.

Fast-forward a few years and now Miriam hasn’t stepped foot on land for more than 100 days. The 26-year-old is somewhere near Fiji in the Pacific Ocean, getting closer to the end of a historic six-month, 8,000-nautical-mile row from Peru to Australia. "It’s crazy being into triple figures now,” she says, speaking to The Yorkshire Post via satellite phone from the boat. “It’s been going well recently. We’ve had tough moments but we seem to be in a good rhythm, a good groove, and we’ve started to get a little bit excited about the last bit and getting to Australia.”

“We see seabirds everyday,” she adds. “We have a lot that come and land on the boat and have a little snooze. We’ve seen whales, we’ve seen dolphins. The night sky is also pretty cool. There’s no light pollution…and we’ve seen a lot of incredible shooting stars. When we row at night we have our necks craned looking up all the time. That’s something we’re going to miss when we’re back on land I think.”

Miriam Payne, Nick Rowe (Jess' Dad) and Jess Rowe ahead of their departure.

Miriam is on board with friend and crew-mate Jess Rowe, a 28-year-old from Hampshire. The two women are aiming to become the first team to row the Pacific Ocean non-stop and unsupported. They also hope to raise £50,000 as part of the mission for Outward Bound Trust, a UK-based charity which helps children develop lifelong skills through adventure.

It was a trip to climb Mount Kilimanjaro during her time at college that kick-started Miriam’s own appetite for adventuring. She later got into river rowing whilst studying physics at university in Glasgow and began following the progress of a Yorkshire rower taking on the Atlantic. Back in 2019, after a freezing rowing session on the Clyde, she joked with her teammates about giving ocean rowing a go. “Most people thought it was a terrible idea and I couldn’t understand why,” she reflects. It may have started off as an offhand remark, but the idea was now in Miriam’s head. After doing some research, she registered for the World’s Toughest Row, an Atlantic race of 3,000 miles.

She first met Jess in 2022 as the pair were preparing for the challenge, which took them from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua in the Caribbean. Miriam broke the race record for the fastest female solo row, in what was also her first sea race, while Jess participated with a team of four women called Full Throttle, winning the female race and Murden Cup. Both were reluctant to leave behind the open ocean and less than 48 hours after being reunited back on land, they found themselves talking about another adventure at sea.

Alongside working full-time office jobs, both women spent two years preparing for this latest expedition, driving around the country on weekends to train. They learnt to be entirely self-sufficient, knowing how to fix things on the boat including their water maker, electronics, seats and oars. But they were aware of the challenges they would face, speaking of sleep deprivation, large waves, potential injuries, and sea traffic.

Seas the Day ocean rowing team as they left Peru.

Still, neither predicted what would happen next. After setting off on their journey on April 8, their plans were thwarted and a broken rudder forced them to return to shore. The pair travelled 350km in around seven days before they discovered issues with their rudder and stayed adrift using a parachute anchor to steady the boat while waiting for rescue.

Despite the setback, the ‘Seas the Day’ team, restarted their journey in May, with Jess saying at the time: “Hopefully we can inspire more kids to spend more time outdoors and know that if everything does go wrong, don’t give up, basically, just keep going. You learn so much from things going wrong.”

During their voyage so far, they have encountered 30-foot waves and temperatures of over 40-degrees and have faced challenges including losing an oar to the ocean and power system failures, as well as battling blisters and salt sores.

When not rowing, they eat around 5,000 calories a day and try to sleep between cleaning the boat, maintaining equipment, and keeping their water maker running, all while coping with weight loss and sleep deprivation. It may seem minor to some, but in the middle of the Pacific, discovering all her Irn-Bru cans had leaked was a crushing blow for Miriam, robbing her of the one treat she’d saved for every thousand miles.

Still, “we’ve been surprised about how calm a race we’ve had compared to our Atlantic crossing,” she says. “(When it rains), you get wet, you get cold, you get salt sores and it’s hard when it’s out of your control as there’s nothing you can do about it, you just keep putting your oar in the water. We always try to remind ourselves that it will pass and the weather will get better again. If everything went smoothly, it wouldn’t be nearly as rewarding in the end.”

That finish line, in Cairns, is slowly getting closer, with the pair hoping to arrive in October. To put the scale of their challenge into context, more people have walked in space than have rowed across the Pacific Ocean. Their efforts are undoubtedly inspiring. “The main thing is people feel they can push themselves to do something a little out of their comfort zone,” Miriam says. “It doesn’t have to be anything crazy like rowing an ocean…I hope young people especially realise they’re capable of more than they think possible.”