Ilkley Pool and Lido opens every summer and is very popular with locals and out-of-town visitors alike - here is everything you need to know about the public pool.

The lido was originally founded in 1935 and ever since 2008, it has been maintained and looked after by Friends of Ilkley Lido (FOIL), run by those who love the lido and want to support, protect and improve its facilities. FOIL works with the local city council and other organisations and groups to raise funds, organise events and activities to broaden the use of the lido.

The lido was designed by Archibald Skinner, also known as ‘Archie’, Ilkley’s resident surveyor and water engineer. It was opened as part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of King George V in May 1935 and has since stayed open from May to September every year, attracting up to 150,000 visitors annually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was designed with a large shallow area to encourage beginners and for children and this area was also to protect people from the heat of the sun. A cafe was built in August 1935 and has remained there ever since, retaining the same external building structure.

People swimming in Ilkley Lido. (Pic credit: Lee McLean / SWNS)

It was once considered to be one of the largest heated pools in the country.

There are only 127 lidos left in England.

Where in Yorkshire is Ilkley Lido?

The lido and pool is located on Denton Road (LS29 0BZ), just a five minute drive or 20-minute walk from Ilkley town centre.

Ilkley Lido. (Pic credit: Lee McLean / SWNS)

Ilkley is a former spa town in the Wharfe Valley, at the southern end of the Yorkshire Dales. It is situated in the City of Bradford, West Yorkshire.

What facilities are available at Ilkley Lido?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swimwear, towels, goggles, arm bands and sun cream are available to buy from the reception area as well as balls, floats and pool toys that can be purchased from the cafe.

Further facilities include: an indoor swimming pool, an open air lido, tennis courts, picnic area and ramped access.

Swimmers jump into the pool in Ilkley Lido. (Pic credit: Lee McLean / SWNS)

Photographic equipment is strictly prohibited around the swimming pool areas, including mobile phones.

During the busy summer period, bag and body searches will be in place throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rules are: no alcohol, no barbecues, no inflatables, no smoking, no loud speakers and no glass items.

How much does it cost to enter Ilkley Lido?

Peak and off-peak prices are applied throughout the summer period from May to September this year.

Peak prices:Adult (16+) swim is £9.50

Junior (3+) swim is £4.90

Senior citizen (60+) swim is £4.90

Adult Bradford Leisure Card is £4.80

Junior Bradford Leisure Card is £2.50

ClubActive members are free

Under 3s are free

Off-peak prices:

Adults swim is £5.60

Junior (3+) swim is £2.90

Senior citizen (60+) swim is £2.90

Adult Bradford Leisure Card is £2.80

Junior Bradford Leisure Card is £1.50

ClubActive members are free

Under 3s are free

What are the opening hours for Ilkley Lido?

The full summer 2023 timetable came into effect from Saturday, May 27 and will continue until Sunday, September 3, 2023.

During peak times, the opening hours are from Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm, weekends and bank holidays 10am to 4.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad