Ilkley Moor Fell Race 2024: Best photos show people running along dramatic Yorkshire moors between Ilkley and Keighley

The Ilkley Moor Fell Race took place this weekend - here are the best photos showing dramatic views of the Yorkshire moors between Ilkley and Keighley.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 4th Mar 2024, 11:12 GMT

The Ilkley Moor Fell Race has been held by Ilkley Harriers every year since 1990 and consists of various challenges for runners including Ilkley’s famous scenic moors with steep, slippery and rocky cliffs.

The race started on Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 11.30am and participants took on race as long as more than 8km.

Here are the highlights featuring the stunning landscapes.

Runners were faced with a variety of challenges along the way including climbing steep hills.

1. Ilkley Moor Fell Race 2024

Runners were faced with a variety of challenges along the way including climbing steep hills. Photo: Simon Hulme

Runners race along the hills above Ilkley.

2. Ilkley Moor Fell Race 2024

Runners race along the hills above Ilkley. Photo: Simon Hulme

A runner races along the moors.

3. Ilkley Moor Fell Race 2024

A runner races along the moors. Photo: Simon Hulme

Runners run down the rocks in Ilkley Moor.

4. Ilkley Moor Fell Race 2024

Runners run down the rocks in Ilkley Moor. Photo: Simon Hulme

