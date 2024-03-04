The Ilkley Moor Fell Race has been held by Ilkley Harriers every year since 1990 and consists of various challenges for runners including Ilkley’s famous scenic moors with steep, slippery and rocky cliffs.
The race started on Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 11.30am and participants took on race as long as more than 8km.
Here are the highlights featuring the stunning landscapes.
