'I'm a leader of English National Opera's Long Covid project and I've seen how music changes people's worlds'

The U2 frontman was highlighting the powerful influence that music can have on individuals and how that has the potential to lead to social change – and the sentiment resonates today, at least in part, with Jonathan Ainscough, a writer, director, and performer. "I’ve seen so many times how much it changes people's own worlds, in terms of opening them up to whole new avenues of creativity and connection, which is wonderful,” he says.

Ainscough, who works across opera, theatre, and immersive choral performance, has been involved in a number of projects using music as a tool for wellbeing and social inclusion. He will be discussing the projects and their impact at the latest Berwins Salon North event - Sound Connections - in Harrogate next month.

Ainscough will be joined by Joanna Moncrieff, Professor of Critical and Social Psychiatry at University College London and the lead author of a landmark study into the theory of serotonin and depression, and sociolinguistics expert Dr Haru Yamada, who was left nearly deaf following an accident when she was younger and has made it her mission to champion listening as part of everyday life. They will consider the profound impact that sound can have on people’s lives, exploring questions such as what if music could heal and what if the way we listen could transform our relationships?

Jonathan Ainscough is giving a talk in Harrogate about the impact of music projects on wellbeing. Photo: Kirsten McTernan

Ainscough, who studied music at Manchester University and then performance at the Royal Northern College of Music, has worked with the likes of English National Opera, the Royal Opera House, Opera North, and the West Yorkshire Playhouse, and continues to perform in Showstopper! The Improvised Musical.

He also leads music and drama workshops for the award-winning charity Streetwise Opera. The company supports people who have experienced homelessness to find inspiration and empowerment while they rebuild their lives and identities. To use its own words, it helps participants to develop as creative people and, “as we amplify their voices, change how society views homelessness”.

Ainscough has been involved with the branch in Manchester, where he lives, for 15 years. “It’s an amazing agent for social change, helping people who are on a journey to reintegrate back into society, helping them to build their self esteem, build community and discover the creativity they have within themselves,” the 39-year-old says. “You see people grow in confidence and understanding of all the amazing abilities and qualities they have.”

Few performances will stand out more to him than Streetwise Opera’s production The Passion at Manchester’s Campfield Market back in 2016, alongside renowned choral ensemble, The Sixteen. The opera comprised Bach’s oratorio St Matthew Passion and a finale jointly written by Streetwise Opera’s performers and the composer Sir James MacMillan.

Jonathan Ainscough is a writer, director, and performer working across opera, theatre, and immersive choral performance. Photo: Dale Wightman

“It was broadcast on BBC 4 over Easter weekend and it was just absolutely extraordinary,” Ainscough recalls. “The St Matthew Passion is heard constantly all around the world. But I think that performance, hearing it sung in non-professional voices and knowing the experience of the participants creating it, was just moving on a whole different level. That was really special.”

Ainscough is also a leader on English National Opera’s award-winning Breathe project working with Long Covid patients. The nationwide wellbeing programme has been designed in partnership with Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust for people still suffering from breathlessness and associated anxiety and focuses on breathing re-training through singing to aid recovery.

Around 4,000 people have now gone through the programme since 2021. “Everyone’s experience of Long Covid is different so we look at lots of different approaches to breathwork and voice work with the idea that people will try lots of different things and find things that are helpful,” Ainscough says. “We want people to have tools at moments when they feel breathing is difficult…We are equipping people to be able to continue with their life and recovery with agency and the ability to help themselves.”

Right from the start of his career, he has been passionate about music in the community and working with non-professional performers – children and adults alike. That passion, he says, stems from his own childhood.

His parents supported him to begin piano lessons at the age of seven but it wasn’t until his teens, with youth theatre and a love of singing, that he began to see music as a method of communication and connection. "I wouldn’t have articulated it like this at the time but I started to see music as a tool for telling stories and expressing things,” he reflects. “I started to really love being within music and sharing it with other people.”

Now he can see clearly the impact of the musical projects he’s involved in. “Seeing people grow and blossom, sometimes in a way that you can quantify…sometimes more metaphysical by seeing the difference it’s making within people, seeing them grow in confidence, it’s an amazing thing to be part of.”

Through his talk, Ainscough says, he wants to explore how music “can be an amazing tool for social change”. “It can transform people’s lives and really help people with things that are difficult.”