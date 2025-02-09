Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the latest for Hollie is becoming the first photographer in the world to win both Wedding Photographer of the Year and Family Photographer of the Year in the international This Is Reportage Awards.

The awards celebrate documentary-style photography - nothing posed, nothing staged, just moments that would have happened even if the photographer wasn’t there.

Simply put, you can forget about Hollie. She blends into the background, noticing and then capturing authentic moments.

Hollie Mateer has won several awards for her photography. Picture: Hollie Mateer

The resulting gallery is a work of art - strong colours, and striking and dynamic compositions. But most importantly, it is a collection of memories.

“Every wedding we photograph feels rewarding. We’re capturing the most meaningful day of a couple’s life,” 32-year-old Hollie says.

By ‘we’, she means herself and husband Patrick. As The Mateers, they have worked together photographing weddings since 2017.

Hollie has much to thank Patrick for. When the couple met through an online dating platform, she was working as a florist at a shop in Beverley.

A bride and groom with a cake pinata at Hoxton Docks, London. Photo: Hollie Mateer

Patrick had been a professional wedding photographer for three years. “He gave me a camera and I started developing a real passion for photography.”

That was ten years ago now, and it wasn’t long before Hollie began joining Patrick on his shoots, initially as an assistant photographer and then as a second shooter.

“He was working through the weekends and we didn’t get to see each other all that often,” she remembers.

“That started him saying why don’t you come along with me? We can photograph weddings together - I can show you how to do it and we get to spend time together. And it went from there.”

A bride being dropped at Burnsall Village Hall, Yorkshire

“I had always wanted to do something creative but I hadn’t seen photography as something I could do,” Hollie reflects.

“I started taking photographs all the time and I realised it was photography that I saw myself developing a career with. I loved it, I love the creative freedom that I had.

“Early on, Patrick said he could see I had a keen eye for photography. We developed our style. We’re documentary photographers so we don’t pose or stage anything, we capture moments naturally.

“I’m quite quiet and shy and prefer to observe and capture things as they happen rather than directing people. We have progressed with this style throughout and that’s what we are really known for now.”

A bride and groom board the famous Belmond British Pullman train at Victoria Station, London. Photo: Hollie Mateer

Hollie and Patrick soon found the less staging they do, the better the moments to capture.

“People relaxed around us and funny, poignant and romantic things happened without needing to intervene or direct,” she says.

Together, the couple, based in Cottingham, just outside of Hull, have racked up over 500 wedding photography industry awards.

Hollie is responsible for editing all of their pictures and also has her own business called The Wild Child Photographer.

It was inspired by her love of capturing natural moments with her young family, something that came to the fore during the Covid lockdowns when wedding work dried up.

On top of that Hollie is an educator and mentor, hosting workshops and presenting at national and international photography conferences.

Hollie Mateer also runs family photo business The Wild Child Photographer.

“We’ve developed our own signature style and it’s really nice to know that it resonates with other photographers,” she says.

Hollie’s pictures were chosen from more than 100,000 submitted to This Is Reportage from right across the world throughout 2024.

It was the second consecutive year she won the Wedding Photographer of the Year Award and when she won the previous year, she became the first UK woman to do so.

Now she has become the first photographer - of any gender or nationality - to win the award twice.

“It’s a real honour and privilege to be chosen to document someone’s wedding day. It’s such an important day in their life,” she says.

For a long time, she had imposter syndrome. “I did find it quite nerve wracking but as the years have gone by, I feel confident in what I do and I can put my nerves and shyness away.

"I’m a quiet presence at weddings but my images are loud and that really works for us.”

The couple have a ‘blended’ family with three children, aged three, six and 11. When the country went into lockdown, she began photographing them more, in her characteristic documentary style.

As restrictions eased, she found more families and parents wanted the kind of images she was taking and The Wild Child Photographer was born.

“There weren’t many photographers in our area who just captured children in the way that they naturally are,” Hollie says. “I wanted to continue that as I really fell in love with it.

"We need to capture these moments our children have forever. They’re so fleeting - children grow up really fast.”

When their own are tucked up in bed, Hollie and Patrick often find themselves thumbing through the shelf full of art books at their family home.

She takes her inspiration from reportage and street photographers such as Henri Cartier Bresson, Joel Meyerowitz, Martin Parr, Alex Webb, Harry Gruyaert and Vivian Maier.

She looks, too, to her husband. “We help one another, we drive each other on. We’re always pushing each other to do the best we can,” she says.

“We love working together. We get to do something together that we both love and it’s such a happy celebration.

"We love being able to be creative together and at the end of the day we love looking through each other’s work and seeing what the other one has got.”

They are proud to be known as Yorkshire wedding photographers, but their passion for storytelling takes The Mateers far beyond the region’s borders, from Manchester to Montenegro and Ambleside to Athens.

One of their most memorable days together was photographing a couple on a unique wedding day that saw them travel from London to Bath in luxury on the famous Belmond British Pullman train.

“It’s like a five star hotel on train tracks. It’s really beautiful and they told us that was the first time they’d had a married couple on their wedding day board the train,” Hollie recalls.

“It was really challenging because it was such a small and intimate space but challenges like that bring out the best in me creatively and it was such a beautiful day…We went to a karaoke bar afterwards as well so it was quite a contrast in settings.”

For Hollie, there is nothing more rewarding than capturing the many little stories happening within a wedding day; the key moments, of course, but also the little details that often go unnoticed - the quiet exchanges between a couple or the laughter shared with close family and friends.

“This is such an important day in a couple’s life,” she says, “and the photos that we take are going to be looked at for years to come.”

It is a privilege she does not take for granted.