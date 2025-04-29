'I'm a single mother and this is how I managed to pay off £15,000 of debt in less than two years'

A single mother from Yorkshire who had racked up £15,000 of credit card debt by aged 22 has revealed the steps she took to pay it off in less than two years.

Alex Wren, 25, got her first credit card aged 19 - in a hope it would help her build up her credit score, to help get a mortgage in the future.

But before she knew it she was developing bad habits and using most of her up to £3,000 limit to go on birthday and Christmas trips. By aged 22 she had racked up £15,000 in debt.

She was meeting her minimum payments of £30 to £50 a month on each of her five credit cards until she fell pregnant with her son, now two, in 2022 and she felt there was "no way out".

Alex decided to take out an Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA) - an agreement with your creditors to pay all or part of your debt - in January 2023 - paying just £100 a month back to start with.

As her credit cards were maxed out and she was no longer able to take out any credit she was only able to spend what she had.

Then after sharing her council home renovation on social media in April 2024 she started making an income off content creation and was able to make and pay back the £15,000 in six months.

Now she wants to raise awareness to stop the "shame" around debt.

Alex, a full-time content creator, who lives near Sheffield, said: "Everything suddenly began to rack up. I felt like I was throwing money into an abyss."

Alex first took out credit so she could buy a MacBook when she was 18 - and was told she was viable to do it. She took out a credit card aged 19 with "good intentions".

She said: "When you're young you forget that this is your money to spend. I was spending on birthday trips and Christmas trips.

"There was a feeling like you need to do something for special occasions. I was earning minimum wage - how else would I be able to enjoy nice things?

"I would go on two nights away trips for my birthday. I'd go out to a city and by the time you've gone out for food and drink it quickly racks up. I was spending £600 to £700 on a weekend away. I was using birthdays as an excuse or a reason to spend."

Alex started to use her credit card more and more but would always think it was "next pay days problem".

By the time she graduated from university she had maxed out her £3,000 overdraft and was in nearly £15,000 of debt in total - spread across five credit cards.

She hadn't realised how much debt she had racked up until she fell pregnant with her son. She suddenly feared she wouldn't be able to make the minimum payments while on maternity leave.

Alex said: "I was working 50 hour weeks between two jobs to be prepared for the baby. I was going on maternity leave and the basic pay is £600 a month.

"I wouldn't be able to make the minimum payments on that."

Alex discovered she could take out an IVA - an agreement with your creditors to pay all or part of your debts.

Alex said: "They went through all my income and expenditure and looked at how much I had left. When we did this it was £100.

"If you've had a raise in wage they will edit how much you're paying back."

Alex took out her IVA in January 2023 but when she started her social media pages in April 2024 - sharing her budget home renovation - her income skyrocketed.

She was able to pay back her debts in October 2024 in full.

Due to taking out the IVA, Alex's credit score continues to be impacted - and will be for another four years - meaning she'll struggle to get a mortgage before then.

Alex said: "I have got four years for buying a house and for saving and getting my habits right."

She now budgets £2,000 a month for her total outgoings and will set aside £50 for birthday and Christmas, £150 for a holiday fund and puts money into a pension pot.

Alex has since discovered she still has £6,000 of debt that was not included in her IVA - £5,000 to the DWP for overpayments and £1,000 to a utility provider – but she is able to pay these off monthly - without interest.

Now she pays herself £50,000-a-year and is determined to invest in her future.

She said: "I want to retire at 50 - that's my dream. I'm living within my means."

Alex just celebrated her birthday and spent it by taking her son to the beach for free and allocating £150 for holiday clothes.

She said: "It's very different to Alex four years ago - who would have said screw it."

She now wants to help others - and encourages them to go to citizens advice to find the best way of paying the debt back for them.